Jon Rahm has mentioned in the past that he was born with a clubbed foot, but at a news conference Tuesday ahead of the British Open, he elaborated. “I’m tired of hearing that the reason I have a short swing is that I have tight hips, or other things. If you know anything about golf, that is the stupidest thing to say,” Rahm told reporters. He went on to explain that his somewhat quirky mechanics stem from a birth defect.