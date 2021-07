The Sigourney High School softball team is heading to state for the first time since 2017. After a 6-3 win over Belle Plaine Monday in the regional finals, the Savages have claimed the fifth seed in the class 1A bracket. They will face off against fourth seeded Southeast Warren Warhawks in the state quarterfinals Monday at 11:30 a.m. at Iowa Central Field on the Harlan Rodgers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge. KCII will be broadcasting live at the game starting with the pregame show at 11.