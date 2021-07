A novel ashwagandha extract called Ashwadaat reduced stress and improved quality of sleep in subjects without any adverse side effects. A recent open label, multi-center, non-comparative, interventional, prospective clinical study evaluated the efficacy and safety of a proprietary ashwagandha extract called Ashwadaat, from Lodaat (Chicago, IL).1 In the study, 30 subjects suffering from stress and insomnia were given two capsules of the ashwagandha extract twice daily for 30 days. To determine the ingredient’s efficacy, researchers assessed the subjects’ stress by Perceived Stress Scale (PSS), severity of Insomnia on Insomnia Severity Index, assessment of quality of life (QOL) on GHQ28 scale and Serum Cortisol level (Morning).