Law Enforcement

Mifflin Township Police Department Launches Online Form for Compliments and Complaints

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an effort to be proactive in earning the trust and confidence of residents, the Mifflin Township Division of Police has launched an online form where residents can submit compliments for a job well done, or complaints if they have concerns about how an issue was handled. The division is committed to investigating all concerns and complaints of employee misconduct to ensure that peace is maintained in a fair and equitable way.

