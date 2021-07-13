Cancel
Team USA Men’s Basketball loses to Australia, second straight loss

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(LAS VEGAS) — The USA Men’s Olympic basketball team lost to Australia 91-83 in Las Vegas Monday night. It was the second straight loss for the team after losing to Nigeria 90-87 on Saturday. Entering into Saturday’s game, Team USA was 54-2 since 1992 when professionals started playing. Team USA...

www.weisradio.com

NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Gold
News Break
Basketball
Country
Australia
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers forward signs 4-year deal overseas

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is already slated to look different next year. On Friday, it was reported that Lakers power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo is set to sign a four-year deal with Olympiacos. Although Antetokounmpo was on the Lakers for the last two years, he didn’t have a substantial role...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich drops Kevin Durant truth bomb for Team USA

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has joined Team USA in their bid to win gold in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Had he said no, however, Gregg Popovich would still not let him go easily. According to the San Antonio Spurs tactician and current Team USA head coach, he would have...
hypebeast.com

Devin Booker's Elite Car Collection Is Exposed in Latest Episode of 'Tagged'

The Phoenix Suns have been dominating this season’s Finals, with two games under their belt against the Milwaukee Bucks, and standing at the forefront of this 2-0 lead is shooting guard Devin “DBook” Booker. His agility and flurry of three-pointers resulted in 31 points in Game 2, as well as 27 points in Game 1. However, on the eve of Game 3, HYPEBEAST wanted to delve into Booker’s side passion, one off the court and devoid of a basketball altogether: cars.
NBAYardbarker

Devin Booker discusses 'heated' confrontation when Chris Paul joined Suns

The Phoenix Suns arguably have been the best team in all of basketball over the past season. Regardless of whether they ultimately win or lose the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, what this group has done in the last year has been remarkable. One big reason for the team’s...
NBAInternational Business Times

Kendall Jenner’s NBA Boyfriends List: Who Is The Richest?

Kendall Jenner has been linked to at least four NBA players, including Jordan Clarkson and Ben Simmons. She is currently dating Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, who has earned an estimated $65 million so far. Blake Griffin has the highest net worth among Jenner's past basketball player lovers. Kendall Jenner has...
NBAthespun.com

Report: Why Team USA Players Are Unhappy With Gregg Popovich

Team USA’s loss to France in their first game of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo has sent shockwaves through the sports world. But it appears to have also exposed some growing frustrations between the players and head coach Gregg Popovich. According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the players are...
MLBPosted by
Sports Illustrated

7' 5" Chinese 14-Year-Old Zhang Ziyu Is Unstoppable on the Basketball Court

If you thought Giannis Antetokounmpo was a dominant force on the basketball court, wait until you see Zhang Ziyu. Zhang is a 14-year-old girl from China who went viral on the Chinese social media site Weibo on Thursday, thanks to footage of her towering over her opponents while leading her team to a championship in the U15 National Basketball League. Just how tall is she? According to China’s Global Times, she measures 2.26 meters, or 7 feet, 4.9 inches.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why the Lakers Will Trade Anthony Davis this Offseason

Colin Cowherd: “This Lakers locker room was not great I’m told. LeBron was frustrated with AD, Frank Vogel who loves his bigs to be in shape was frustrated with AD, and Dennis Schroder was driving everybody crazy, specifically Kyle Kuzma. I’m told Frank Vogel is no guarantee to make it through the entire year next year – that’s the kind of toxicity they were dealing with… This Lakers locker room is not great right now. Never forget that this is what happens in LeBron’s career when he doesn’t win a title. 2010, he leaves the Cavs for the Heat. In 2014 he left the Heat for the Cavs. 2016 he fired David Blatt the coach in Cleveland. 2017 he tried to get Kyrie Irving traded. 2018 he left the Cavs for the Lakers. In 2019 he blew out all the players and they traded for AD. LeBron’s favorite movie is ‘The Godfather’ and he loves Michael Corleone. You get whacked if you don’t get business done. When you go back to his career the last decade, when he doesn’t win a title big stuff happens virtually every year. BIG stuff is coming. It may be Dame, it may be Bradley Beal, I would not be shocked if AD got traded. I don’t think it will happen, but the dude is not committed as much as LeBron is. Dame and Bradley Beal are in the weight room all offseason, and AD is increasingly hurt. I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but if LeBron doesn’t win and it looks ugly and people start bailing on LeBron, BIG STUFF happens.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Gregg Popovich Uses 1 Word To Describe Olympics Loss

It’s been a pretty rough go so far for Gregg Popovich as the United States men’s basketball head coach for the Summer Olympics. Team USA suffered multiple losses in the exhibition schedule and followed that up with an opening game loss in the Summer Olympics on Sunday. France upset Team...
SportsNBC Sports

WATCH: Caeleb Dressel Gave His Medal to Brooks Curry

After Team USA claimed gold in the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay, Caeleb Dressel threw his newly acquired gold medal into the stands, giving it to Brooks Curry. Curry swam in the prelims and helped get the United States to the finals. Dressel replaced Curry in the final Sunday night. Class...

