Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

'The Queen's Gambit,' 'Ted Lasso' vie for Emmy nominations

wcn247.com
 14 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — TV shows that helped distract America during the pandemic are in the hunt for Emmy nominations. Among them: the British royal drama “The Crown” and “Ted Lasso,” a fish-out-of-water comedy about an American football coach put in charge of a British soccer team. The nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday by father-and-daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones. Contenders in the miniseries category include “The Queen’s Gambit,” with breakout star Anya Taylor-Jones as a troubled chess prodigy. Also vying for Emmy recognition is “The Underground Railroad,” created by Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins. CBS will air the Emmy Awards on Sept. 19.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Jenkins
Person
Jasmine Cephas Jones
Person
Ron Cephas Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vie#Ap#British#American#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Chess
News Break
World
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesOneida Dispatch

'Ted Lasso' stars react to record Emmy noms: 'It's epic'

The hit Apple TV show earned 20 Emmy nods, making it the most nominated first-season comedy ever. Stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt and Juno Temple say they're pinching themselves after making Emmy history. (July 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Ted Lasso' Receives Multiple Emmy Nominations for First Season

Ted Lasso just received a ton of love from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. On Tuesday, the nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards were announced, and the Apple TV+ series earned multiple nods. Ted Lasso is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, and Jason Sudeikis, who plays the title character, is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.
TV & VideosCult of Mac

Ted Lasso nabs 20 Emmy noms, topping Glee‘s old mark

Hit comedy Ted Lasso put another one into the back of the net for Apple TV+. Or it put another 20 there, if you like. The show notched 20 Emmy nominations today, breaking the record for a first-year comedy that Glee set in 2010 with 19. In the comedy series,...
TV & Videosimdb.com

Emmys 2021: Mandalorian, The Crown and WandaVision Lead Nominations, Ted Lasso Tops the Comedy Pack

Nominations for the 73nd Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday by Emmy winners Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones (#FreeRayshawn). The Crown and The Mandalorian this year tied for the most nominations, with 24 each, followed by WandaVision (23), The Handmaid’s Tale (21), Saturday Night Live (21), Ted Lasso (20), Lovecraft Country (18), The Queen’s Gambit (18) and Mare of Easttown (16).
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

Why Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt Isn't Intimidated by the Show's 20 Emmy Nominations

Watch: Exclusive: "Ted Lasso" Star Tears Up Reacting to Emmy Noms. Either Brendan Hunt is being a goldfish or he really is handling his Emmy nominations this calmly. Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso brought in a whopping 20 nominations, including three nods for Hunt, who plays the titular character's taciturn right hand Coach Beard. And, while he did call his nominations for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series surprising, he seemed relatively unfazed by the award show news.

Comments / 0

Community Policy