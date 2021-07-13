A two-vehicle crash killed 35-year-old Nicholas A.W. Crown; 20-year-old Jaxon L Jondahl arrested (Hockinson, WA)

On Sunday evening, 35-year-old Nicholas A.W. Crown, a resident of Hockinson, lost his life and officers arrested 20-year-old Jaxon L Jondahl, a resident of Battle Ground after a two-vehicle collision in Hockinson.

Clark County Fire District 3 personnel and CCSO deputies actively responded to the crash scene at about 10:08 p.m. in the 17200 block of NE 159th Street. On arrival, officials found both drivers of the involved vehicles. The driver of the first vehicle, a silver 2009 Chevrolet HHR, did not seem to have received any serious injuries and was seen walking around at the scene after the crash.

The driver of the second car, a 1995 Toyota Camry, was inside the vehicle, which was on its top in the roadway. EMS personnel rescued the driver of the Camry and found him unresponsive. The CCSO Traffic Unit was called to the scene to investigate. The position of the vehicle and investigation indicated that the Camry had made a right eastbound turn onto NE 159th Street from NE 172nd Avenue.

The HHR had been heading east on NE 159th Street and it rear-ended the Camry at significant speed. The impact caused both vehicles to run off the roadway. However, the Camry rolled over, coming to a stop on its top in the middle of the roadway. The driver of the HHR was identified as Jaxon L Jondahl and the driver of the Camry was identified as Nicholas A.W. Crown.

Paramedics took both drivers to an area hospital. Crown later succumbed to his injuries. Due to the major injuries suffered by Crown, officers arrested Jondahl at the hospital and booked him into the CCSO Jail for one count of Vehicular Assault, with further misdemeanor charges referred.

Those charges will be updated now due to Crown’s death, according to a CCSO source. Initially, officials believe that excessive speed and impairment on the part of Jondahl may have cause the crash. Authorities shut down NE 159th Street in the area of the accident for several hours, reopening a little after 4 a.m.

An investigation is underway.

Source: clarkcountytoday.com