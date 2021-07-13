Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockinson, WA

A two-vehicle crash killed 35-year-old Nicholas A.W. Crown; 20-year-old Jaxon L Jondahl arrested (Hockinson, WA)

By Susan Klien
Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30LTVx_0avWHgGH00

On Sunday evening, 35-year-old Nicholas A.W. Crown, a resident of Hockinson, lost his life and officers arrested 20-year-old Jaxon L Jondahl, a resident of Battle Ground after a two-vehicle collision in Hockinson.

Clark County Fire District 3 personnel and CCSO deputies actively responded to the crash scene at about 10:08 p.m. in the 17200 block of NE 159th Street. On arrival, officials found both drivers of the involved vehicles. The driver of the first vehicle, a silver 2009 Chevrolet HHR, did not seem to have received any serious injuries and was seen walking around at the scene after the crash.

The driver of the second car, a 1995 Toyota Camry, was inside the vehicle, which was on its top in the roadway. EMS personnel rescued the driver of the Camry and found him unresponsive. The CCSO Traffic Unit was called to the scene to investigate. The position of the vehicle and investigation indicated that the Camry had made a right eastbound turn onto NE 159th Street from NE 172nd Avenue.

The HHR had been heading east on NE 159th Street and it rear-ended the Camry at significant speed. The impact caused both vehicles to run off the roadway. However, the Camry rolled over, coming to a stop on its top in the middle of the roadway. The driver of the HHR was identified as Jaxon L Jondahl and the driver of the Camry was identified as Nicholas A.W. Crown.

Paramedics took both drivers to an area hospital. Crown later succumbed to his injuries. Due to the major injuries suffered by Crown, officers arrested Jondahl at the hospital and booked him into the CCSO Jail for one count of Vehicular Assault, with further misdemeanor charges referred.

Those charges will be updated now due to Crown’s death, according to a CCSO source. Initially, officials believe that excessive speed and impairment on the part of Jondahl may have cause the crash. Authorities shut down NE 159th Street in the area of the accident for several hours, reopening a little after 4 a.m.

An investigation is underway.

July 13, 2021

Source: clarkcountytoday.com

Comments / 1

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area. We currently report in Arizona, California, Georgia, Louisiana, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Ground, WA
City
Hockinson, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Hockinson, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Wa#Ccso#Ne 159th Street#Ems#The Ccso Traffic Unit#Hhr#Crown#Vehicular Assault
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Whatcom County, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

39-year-old Maranda J Bond and 2 others injured after a two-vehicle collision on Hannegan Road (Whatcom County, WA)

On Wednesday, a two-vehicle accident hospitalized 39-year-old Maranda J Bond, a resident of Sumas, and two others on Hannegan Road. First responders were sent to the intersection of Hannegan and Ten Mile Roads at around 8:45pm after getting the news of an injury crash. According to the officials, a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox crashed into the passenger side of a black 1998 Honda Civic that had failed to yield at a stop sign.
Shelton, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A head-on crash injured a 96-year-old adult and a 35-year-old man in Shelton (Shelton, WA)

On Wednesday afternoon, a 96-year-old Shelton resident and a 35-year-old driver, of Olympia, suffered injuries following a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 101. According to the reports, the incident took place when the adult’s car went into the opposing lane of the two-lane highway and crashed into the front of a 35-year-old Olympia man’s car. On arrival, emergency crews took both drivers to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.
University Place, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 46-year-old Paul G Chan who died in a crash near University Place (University Place, WA)

Authorities released the name of 46-year-old Paul G Chan, a resident of Roy, as the motorcyclist who lost his life in a two-vehicle collision near University Place. According to the officers, Chan was riding his bike on Lakewood Drive West when a Sedan attempted to made a left turn onto the road from 68th Street West. Chan, who was passing another vehicle, failed to see the Sedan and was unable to stop.
Downey, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

An auto-pedestrian crash claimed life of a woman on Firestone Boulevard (Downey, CA)

An auto-pedestrian crash claimed life of a woman on Firestone Boulevard (Downey, CA) On Thursday, a woman was killed in a pedestrian crash on Firestone Boulevard. The fatal auto-pedestrian accident happened at around 4:50 a.m., at the intersection with Newville Avenue, near 605 Freeway. As per the initial information, the car was going westbound on the boulevard when the incident took place. The force of the crash threw the victim into the eastbound lanes.
Spokane County, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

61-year-old Alan Galloway and four others injured in a multi-vehicle accident on Bigelow Gulch Road (Spokane County, WA)

On Wednesday morning, a multi-vehicle wreck injured 61-year-old Alan Galloway and four others on Bigelow Gulch Road. The incident took place at about 4:30 a.m. in which three vehicles were involved. Two construction trucks were traveling westbound when a car going eastbound went over the centerline on a curve. The driver, Alan Galloway, struck the first construction truck.
TrafficPosted by
Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 39-year-old Elizabeth Andrews who died in a wrong-way crash on I-80 (Sparks, NV)

Authorities released the name of 39-year-old Elizabeth Andrews, a resident of Sparks, as the woman who lost her life in a wrong-way accident on Interstate 80 near Boomtown. Nevada Highway Patrol said that Elizabeth Andrews crashed her vehicle into another vehicle head-on on westbound I-80, near the Boomtown exit moments before 3:30 a.m. The driver of the other vehicle received minimal injuries as a result of the collision.

Comments / 1

Community Policy