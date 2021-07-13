Local artist faces adversity living with severe brain damage

"For people like me with a brain injury, the world is a long road filled with potholes," said 70-year-old Georgetown resident and artist Robin Reifsnyder. He has been living with a traumatic brain injury ever since Aug 27, 1994, when he fell 25-30 feet off a ladder and landed on his head. He was 43 at the time of his accident and prides himself on being a traumatic brain injury and coma survivor after being comatose for 10 days. Reifsnyder has had many CAT scans, PET tests and MRIs, but has not needed surgery, as there are no massive scars or tears in his brain. Since the accident, it has been his pursuit and goal to return to normalcy, which he says has to be defined again for him.