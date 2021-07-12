Bergman Island
Anyone versed in the emotionally intelligent, endlessly intuitive but entirely ungory work of French filmmaker Mia Hansen-Løve might be surprised to learn that her first English-language drama features a scene straight out of a slasher movie. A stalker pursues a young woman through a derelict space until the tables are turned and the assailant finds himself stabbed in the guts. As well as an intriguing glimpse of what a Hansen-Løve Halloween movie might look like, it’s one of many playful moments in a relationship drama that uses the former island home of great Swedish auteur Ingmar Bergman as a meta backdrop from a deep dive into the vagaries of the human heart and a woman’s quest for creative emancipation.www.timeout.com
