Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sting

CROSSBOW ten point TL7 crank u...

Traverse City Record-Eagle
 14 days ago

CROSSBOW ten point TL7 crank up cocking, lit scope 12 bolts three with rage broad heads, and a hard case. Also has rail lube&sting wax. 280-300 ft. per sec. take 20", 400 grain bolts. $400. 231-590-6330.

marketplace.record-eagle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossbow#Crank#Lube Sting Wax#Sec
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
Related
Selkirk, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Selkirk Animal Caught on Trail Cam Too Big to be a Bobcat?

A video of what appears to be a rather large cat, marking its territory in the backyard of a residential neighborhood, was caught on a trail cam and shared by a Selkirk man recently. This thing is enormous and caught my attention because it was re-shared by News Channel 13 meteorologist Reid Kisselback. Reid obtained the video from Selkirk native Angelo Bracco.
carolinasportsman.com

Barnett Hyper Whitetail 410 crossbow

Barnett has been known for producing quality crossbows at affordable prices, and its latest offering, the Hyper Whitetail 410, will not disappoint. Paired with Barnett’s HyperFlite arrows, this crossbow offers 410 fps speed, delivering 141 foot pounds of downrange energy. The arrow’s Front-of-Center location and improved ballistic co-efficient reduces wind drift, and the new capture nock increases string-to-nock engagement by 30% for better accuracy, reduced string wear and longer string life. Combine that with burning arrow speed for a more-accurate shot at that big buck.
restorationnewsmedia.com

Petition seeks to stop Wake Forest golf course development

The Concerned Citizens for the Preservation of Wake Forest Open Space Inc. will host its second Keep... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.

Comments / 0

Community Policy