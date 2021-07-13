CROSSBOW ten point TL7 crank u...

Barnett has been known for producing quality crossbows at affordable prices, and its latest offering, the Hyper Whitetail 410, will not disappoint. Paired with Barnett’s HyperFlite arrows, this crossbow offers 410 fps speed, delivering 141 foot pounds of downrange energy. The arrow’s Front-of-Center location and improved ballistic co-efficient reduces wind drift, and the new capture nock increases string-to-nock engagement by 30% for better accuracy, reduced string wear and longer string life. Combine that with burning arrow speed for a more-accurate shot at that big buck.
