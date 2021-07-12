Cancel
Nick Mira Puts His Touch on the Beats for the 2021 XXL Freshman Class Cyphers

By Georgette Cline
Hot 99.1
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Virginia-bred producer and Internet Money creative speaks on being the musical curator for the 2021 XXL Freshman Class. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Summer 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. “When I first heard about [myself and Internet Money being selected as the musical...

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

