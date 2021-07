Over the last couple of weeks, EerSports has gone into detail about where each member of Best Virginia has been since graduating from West Virginia University, and how their professional careers have gone thus far. That includes the leader of the team, former forward John Flowers, who has bounced around from Japan to Germany to Argentina to Mexico and more. He's found success nearly everywhere he has been so far, including in France this past season for Boulazac, which you can see some highlights from above.