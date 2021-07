The Nasdaq Composite on Wednededay ended solidly higher but the broader market closed weaker as the Federal Reserve signaled that the countdown has begun on scaling back its massive support for the U.S. economy, but a decision still appeared a ways away. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 128 points, or 0.4%, at 34,930, the S&P 500 index was virtually flat, but in negative territory, to end at around 4,400. The benchmarks declined for the second straight session. The Nasdaq , meanwhile, closed up 0.7% at roughly 14,762. The Fed kept interest rates at a...