Baseball

Jackson American Legion Post 130 Moves on to District 2B Baseball Tournament

kkoj.com
 14 days ago

The Jackson American Legion baseball team moves on to the District Tourney as the #2 seed. Jackson started Sub District play by defeating Windom 10 to 5 and then lost to Springfield 3 to 1. In that game there were 28 strikeouts and Gavin Jacobson had 16 of them allowing only 2 hits and no earned runs. On Sunday Post 130 defeated Wabasso 6 to 5 to clinch the final spot in the District 2B Tournament which starts on Thursday in Wabasso. Keenan Ambrose had three hits and Payton Handevidt had two for Jackson. Trace Michelson was the winning pitcher.

