Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Pizza Factory Development Hits All-Time High with New Multi-Unit Franchisees

By Pizza Factory
franchising.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAward-Winning QSR & Fast-Casual Pizza Concept Shows Positive Sales Trajectory and Record-Breaking Franchise Growth. July 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // OAKHURST, Calif. - Pizza Factory is continuing to dial up the heat in the restaurant franchise industry as the west coast-based pizzeria grows rapidly into new markets. Garnering attention for its multiple innovative buildout options and positive-trending sales performances, the brand is attracting experienced multi-unit operators to develop with and has a number of record-breaking achievements to celebrate with its existing owners.

www.franchising.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Delivery#Restaurants#Multi#Food Drink#Calif Pizza Factory#Buildout#Pizza Factory#Express#The Top Food Beverage#Franchise Business Review#Fbr
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Fortune

Chipotle hits all-time high as diners return to restaurants

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Investors gorged on Chipotle stock Wednesday after the company reported notably better-than-expected quarterly earnings, showing customers are back in a big way. Shares of CMG were up nearly 10% as of 10:30 a.m. ET, hitting...
Texas Statefsrmagazine.com

Pizza Inn Signs Multi-Unit Deal in Texas

Pizza Inn announced today it has executed a multi-unit development agreement with franchisees Charlie and Jeannie Clark. Four new Pizza Inn stores are planned in North Texas, with the first scheduled to open its doors in Sherman, Texas, in fall of 2021. The Clarks are Pizza Inn and Pie Five...
Food & Drinksfranchising.com

Mountain Mike’s Pizza Named Top-Performing Restaurant Chains By Two Industry-Leading Publications

Family-Style Pizza Franchise Jumps 47 Spots on Restaurant Business’ 2021 List of Highest-Grossing Restaurant Chains; and 33 Spots on NRN’s Annual Top 500 Report. July 14, 2021 // Franchising.com // NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Mountain Mike’s Pizza is proud to announce it has been named to two coveted industry lists for its outstanding 2020 performance. Climbing 47 spots to #140 on Restaurant Business’ Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report, Mountain Mike’s saw considerable gains last year in system sales ($206 million; up 13.3%), units (228; up 6.0%) and AUV ($947; up 7%). The brand’s banner sales year also propelled it to a much higher ranking on the prestigious Nation’s Restaurant News (NRN) Top 500 report, jumping 33 spots to #156 based on domestic systemwide sales. These accolades follow hot on the heels of Mountain Mike’s reporting Q1 2021 as its best sales quarter in the brand’s 43-year history, with same store sales up 23.4%.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
102.5 KISS FM

Chick-fil-A Employee’s Attempt to Expose the Beloved Fast Food Chain Kinda Backfires

A Chick-fil-A employee attempted to expose the well-loved fast-food chain on TikTok earlier this month. The user posted a TikTok of an employee scraping the breading off of chicken with the caption "and y'all be eating this." The employee filming the video asks the person scraping the chicken what it's used for and they respond that it's for the chicken soup.
Wyoming Statefranchising.com

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Opens in Casper, Wyoming on Monday, July 19th

The Fast-Casual Mexican Food Concept Brings Fresh and Flavorful Baja-Style Fare to Casper. July 14, 2021 // Franchising.com // Casper, WY - Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will open in Casper, WY on Monday, July 19th, bringing its first location to Wyoming. The 4,800-square-foot restaurant is located at 3243 Talon Drive, Casper, and is the first of a five-store agreement Casper-based Johnson Restaurant Group plans to bring to the Wyoming and Montana markets.
Broomfield, COfranchising.com

Noodles & Company Celebrates National Mac & Cheese Day with Free Small Mac Exclusively for Rewards Members on July 14 Only

Fast-Casual Restaurant and Home of the Wisconsin Mac & Cheese Celebrates with Its Rewards Members Offering Free Mac & Cheese on National Mac & Cheese Day. July 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // BROOMFIELD, Colo. - Noodles & Company, a fast-casual brand serving globally-inspired noodle dishes made fresh to order and home to the fan-favorite Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, is going big for National Mac & Cheese Day once again. For one day only, on July 14, Noodles is celebrating its best-selling dish by offering all Rewards members a free small Wisconsin Mac & Cheese with the purchase of any regular entrée.*
Restaurantsfranchising.com

Tom & Chee: New Location in Summit Plaza Marks Second Outpost for Success

July 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // CINCINNATI - Tom & Chee franchise owners Rocky and Khusro Iqbal have opened a new location in Summit Plaza, making this their second franchise outpost in Oklahoma City. The Iqbals bought their first Tom & Chee franchise in 2018 and have parlayed the success from the first venture into a new addition.
Redondo Beach, CAfranchising.com

Wetzel’s Pretzels Fuels Dallas’ Favorite Pretzels on Wheels

Innovative Snack Category Leader to “Bring Pretzels to the People” with New Food Truck in Dallas. July 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Wetzel’s Pretzels (Wetzel’s), the fun-loving brand putting a tasty twist on snacking, announced today that it rolled out handheld happiness in Dallas. The new rolling bakery recently hit the road July 9.
San Bernardino County, CAfranchising.com

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Signs 12-Unit Development Deal for San Bernardino County

Taquito franchise announces development deal that expands across Southern California. July 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // CHINO HILLS, CA - Roll-Em-Up Taquitos has signed a large development deal that will add 12 locations into San Bernardino County. This new deal will roll out the brand’s first location in Colton, California, in the Colton Gateway Plaza by Q4 of this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy