Pizza Factory Development Hits All-Time High with New Multi-Unit Franchisees
Award-Winning QSR & Fast-Casual Pizza Concept Shows Positive Sales Trajectory and Record-Breaking Franchise Growth. July 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // OAKHURST, Calif. - Pizza Factory is continuing to dial up the heat in the restaurant franchise industry as the west coast-based pizzeria grows rapidly into new markets. Garnering attention for its multiple innovative buildout options and positive-trending sales performances, the brand is attracting experienced multi-unit operators to develop with and has a number of record-breaking achievements to celebrate with its existing owners.www.franchising.com
Comments / 0