Pizza Factory Development Hits All-Time High with New Multi-Unit Franchisees

Family-Style Pizza Franchise Jumps 47 Spots on Restaurant Business’ 2021 List of Highest-Grossing Restaurant Chains; and 33 Spots on NRN’s Annual Top 500 Report. July 14, 2021 // Franchising.com // NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Mountain Mike’s Pizza is proud to announce it has been named to two coveted industry lists for its outstanding 2020 performance. Climbing 47 spots to #140 on Restaurant Business’ Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report, Mountain Mike’s saw considerable gains last year in system sales ($206 million; up 13.3%), units (228; up 6.0%) and AUV ($947; up 7%). The brand’s banner sales year also propelled it to a much higher ranking on the prestigious Nation’s Restaurant News (NRN) Top 500 report, jumping 33 spots to #156 based on domestic systemwide sales. These accolades follow hot on the heels of Mountain Mike’s reporting Q1 2021 as its best sales quarter in the brand’s 43-year history, with same store sales up 23.4%.