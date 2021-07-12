Cancel
Accidents

WATCH: Texas Teen’s Golf Ball is Unbelievably Struck in Midair by Lightning

By Buddy Logan
96.9 KISS FM
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I remember, growing up, they used to clear out the swimming pool when there was lightning. Pretty sure they still do that. Do they clear out Topgolf courses for the same?. "When I saw the lightning bolt my first instinct was to run,' Gomez said. 'I slipped on the wet floor and was just happy I caught myself...I was just glad that it {lightning} hit the ball instead of me,' Gomez said via The Daily Mail.

96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo, TX
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

