Amarillo, TX

No Guests At AMA-CON Point To A Bigger Problem for Amarillo

By Michael Rivera
96.9 KISS FM
96.9 KISS FM
 17 days ago
AMA-CON is right around the corner and from the looks of it, a pretty good convention is in store for folks going this year. One thing that is noticeable this year is the lack of a major celebrity guest or even minor guests. While it's not nessicarily going to ruin the event for me it does point to a problem here in the bomb city. Our lack of Vaccine compliance is starting to cause folks to second guess a visit to Amarillo and the Panhandle region.

96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

