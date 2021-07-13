Job Announcement: Susanville Indian Rancheria – Accounting Manager
Susanville Indian Rancheria – Accounting Manager. STARTING SALARY: Negotiable – Depending on Experience. Provide on-site leadership of the finance and accounting department and its staff. Ensure compliance with relevant standards, accurate and timely daily, weekly, and monthly financial reporting as applicable for all company activities and assist executive Management in making educated economic decisions about the company’s future. The Finance Department is small so many of the responsibilities will be self-performed.www.susanvillestuff.com
