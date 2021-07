It all kicks off on Monday, 19th July at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, utilizing the new Formula Pro single-seater that was unveiled for rFactor 2 at the end of June. 26 drivers are on the entry list, two drivers aligned to each team. The 13 teams competing are no slouches when it comes to esports competition, either. Many of the usual teams like Red Bull Racing Esports, Williams Esports and Team Fordzilla are entered.