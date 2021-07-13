N111 W15655 Vienna Court
GORGEOUS, completely remodeled 3 bedroom in Germantown!! - Great 3 bedroom in awesome location across from Sendik's on Mequon Rd. Very clean and very quiet building. Completely remodeled unit...new kitchen and bathroom with lots of large closets and new cabinets. All three bedrooms have new carpet throughout. Includes stove, full-size refrigerator, dishwasher, central-air, 24 hour maintenance, coin-op laundry, 1 underground parking space and 1 surface space along with a storage space. Cats accepted with additional pet deposit and monthly fee.
