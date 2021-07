One of the best things about living in Lawton is the location in Southwest Oklahoma. Yes, it's hot and usually pretty dry, but it's close to both OKC and Dallas when it comes to events and concerts, higher end shopping and big ticket items. One of the worst things about that drive to OKC is the road leading into the metro area. As the turnpike turns into free I-44 at Newcastle it eventually turns over into South OKC around I-240. That stretch of 44 between 240 and I-40 has needed a fresh rebuild my entire life. I can't tell you how old it is, but it might as well be considered a WPA Great Depression project as old as it feels to drive.