Farm robots are the future; let's start preparing now, researcher argues

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo longer science fiction, farm robots are already here--and they have created two possible extremes for the future of agriculture and its impacts on the environment, argues agricultural economist Thomas Daum in a Science & Society article published July 13 in the journal Trends in Ecology & Evolution. One is a utopia, where fleets of small, intelligent robots farm in harmony with nature to produce diverse, organic crops. The other is a dystopia in which large, tractor-like robots subdue the landscape through heavy machinery and artificial chemicals.

www.eurekalert.org

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robots#Pesticides#Bacteria#Science Society
