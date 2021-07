From July 16-25, Theatre Alliance will round out its outdoor summer performance at 650 W. 6th St. with the epic, anti-war rock opera American Idiot. “Theatre Alliance is ecstatic to add Green Day’s American Idiot to our outdoor summer lineup,” Lawson wrote in an email. “The music in the show will be easily recognized by any Green Day fan. Even if the music doesn’t bring back memories for you, this non-stop, thrill-ride of a musical moves full-steam ahead and takes no prisoners. The show is particularly relevant today, as we grapple with so many issues in our political landscape.”