NSF CAREER award to break down engineering education barriers
At the intersection of change, impact, diversity, equity, and inclusion, stands an assistant professor from the Department of Engineering Education at Virginia Tech: Jeremi London. With her recent National Science Foundation CAREER grant, London is poised to tackle one of today's most pressing questions for engineering: Who gets to be an engineer? "One of my favorite professors at Purdue always said research is autobiographical," said London, who was named a 2021 Outstanding New Assistant Professor.www.eurekalert.org
Comments / 0