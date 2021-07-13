Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

CNIO researchers discover a new pathway to tackle follicular lymphoma

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentro Nacional de Investigaciones Oncológicas (CNIO) For their own benefit and to grow beyond control, tumours manipulate cell signals to make it appear as if the cells have the nutrients they need. That is the case in follicular lymphoma, a type of tumour that affects the B lymphocytes of the immune system. One in six follicular lymphoma patients has mutations in RagC, a gene involved in the mTOR nutrient signalling pathway.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Hodgkin Lymphoma#Cancer Research#Follicular Lymphoma#Cnio#Cell Signalling Group#The Fero Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Longevity
News Break
Cancer
Related
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Obesity may increase survival in this cancer

In a new study from San Raffaele University in Italy, researchers found obese patients with a form of advanced prostate cancer survive longer than overweight and normal-weight patients. They followed more than 1500 patients over three years and found patients classed as obese—with a BMI over 30—had a 10% higher...
Medical & BiotechMedicalXpress

New treatment options for the deadliest of cancers

A new way to target a mutant protein which can cause the deadliest of cancers in humans has been uncovered by scientists at the University of Leeds.The mutated form of the RAS protein has been referred to as the "Death Star" because of its ability to resist treatments and is found in 96% of pancreatic cancers and 54% of colorectal cancers.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Autoimmune disease

When the body becomes the target of its own defensive arsenal, medicine must step in. You have full access to this article via your institution. The complex network of cells and proteins that make up our immune system is an invaluable ally. Foreign invaders that would do us harm, such as viruses, are subject to intense assault by immune cells to keep us safe. Sometimes, however, this powerful defensive armoury turns against us. Immune attack against healthy tissues, known as autoimmunity, is thought to play a part in more than 80 different diseases, including type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, multiple sclerosis and lupus. Tens of millions of people are affected by these chronic disorders in the United States alone, and although it is often possible to manage the debilitating symptoms, they cannot typically be cured. But researchers are getting closer to working out how to bring the immune system back on side.
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This four-drug combo may stop spread of cancer

In a new study published in eLife, researchers found that low doses of a four-drug combination may help prevent the spread of cancer without triggering drug resistance or recurrence. The findings suggest a new approach to preventing cancer metastasis in patients by simultaneously targeting multiple pathways within a metastasis-promoting network.
CancerCNET

New blood test can detect more than 50 types of cancer, researchers say

Researchers say a new blood test, called Galleri, is effective at finding over 50 cancers that often go undetected in their early stages. The test offers a promising look into the future, when new types of multi-cancer screenings could catch more cancers early enough to save lives. In the US,...
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists identify existing drugs that may inhibit SARS-CoV-2 virus

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused more than 600,000 deaths in the United States since the start of 2020 and more than 4 million globally. The search for effective treatments against the disease are ongoing, and one hurdle is that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has a number of tricks up its molecular sleeve when it comes to infecting people.
Pittsburgh, PAEurekAlert

Low-dose radiotherapy combined with immunotherapy eradicates metastatic cancer in mice

PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2021 - More doesn't necessarily mean better--including in cancer treatment. University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and University of Wisconsin-Madison scientists report today in Science Translational Medicine that combining targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy with immunotherapy significantly boosts eradication of metastatic cancer in mice, even when the radiation is given in doses too low to destroy the cancer outright.
ScienceEurekAlert

Genetic analysis technique finds missing link between thyroid function and lipid profile

Thyroid hormones are amino acid-based molecules produced by the thyroid gland. Involved in direct or indirect regulation of key metabolic pathways, these molecules play critical roles in the development and normal functioning of the body. The mechanism of how thyroid hormones exert their effect on each other as well as on other metabolic pathways is complex, but a two-way feedback loop is central to their biological activity. Dysregulation of the feedback loop that controls their production affects other biochemical pathways, causing various ailments including those related to the cardiovascular system, liver function, or bone development.
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Potential New Treatment against Melanoma

Melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer, develops in the cells (melanocytes) that produce melanin—the pigment that gives your skin its color. Melanoma can also form in your eyes and, rarely, inside your body, such as in your nose or throat. The best treatment for melanoma depends on the size and stage of cancer, but some treatments available include surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. Now, researchers report a new treatment that can possibly be added to the list, antibiotics. Scientists at KU Leuven, Belgium, examined the effect of these antibiotics on patient-derived tumors in mice.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Boosting the Immune Pathway May Offer New Hope for Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis (TB) is a disease caused by bacteria called mycobacterium tuberculosis. The bacteria usually attack the lungs, but they can also damage other parts of the body. TB spreads through the air when a person with TB of the lungs or throat coughs, sneezes, or talks. A new study demonstrates that boosting the body’s own immune pathway may provide hope for new treatments for tuberculosis.
CancerScience Daily

A new approach to metastatic melanoma discovered

IMIM (Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute) Combining chemotherapy and BRAF oncogene inhibitors is a highly effective strategy for fighting metastatic melanoma, the leading cause of death from skin cancer in the world. This has been demonstrated in a study by researchers from the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM), Hospital del Mar, and CIBER Cancer (CIBERONC), in collaboration with the Bellvitge Medical Research Institute (ICO-IDIBELL), which has just been published in the journal Oncogene.
ScienceNewswise

Researchers Discover Better Way to Identify DNA Variants

Newswise — USC researchers have achieved a better way to identify elusive DNA variants responsible for genetic changes affecting cell functions and diseases. Using computational biology tools, scientists at the university's Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences studied "variable-number tandem repeats" (VNTR) in DNA. VNTRs are stretches of DNA made of a short pattern of nucleotides repeated over and over, like a plaid pattern shirt. Though they comprise but 3% of the human genome, the repetitive DNA governs how some genes are encoded and levels of proteins are produced in a cell, and account for most of the structural variation.
WildlifeNewswise

Researchers Discover How Hunger Boosts Learning About Food in Mice

Newswise — BOSTON – Over the last decade, investigators at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) have been at the forefront of the effort to identify the small population of neurons deep within the brain that cause hunger, but precisely how these cells and the unpleasant feeling of hunger they cause actually drive an animal to find and eat food remained unclear.
Weight LossEurekAlert

The effect of acute exercise in humans on cancer cell growth

New research presented at The Physiological Society's Annual Conference Physiology 2021 shows that molecules released into the bloodstream during exercise (such as small proteins) can act directly on bowel cancer cells to slow down their growth. Previous research has shown that regular physical activity reduces the risk of developing bowel...
Cancersciencecodex.com

CNIO researchers clarify the role of the two isoforms of KRAS, the most common oncogene in humans

KRAS was one of the first oncogenes to be identified, a few decades ago. It is among the most common drivers of cancer and its mutations can be detected in around 25 per cent of human tumours. The development of KRAS inhibitors is, thus, an extremely active line of research. Effective results have been elusive so far, though - no KRAS inhibitor had been available until a month ago, when the FDA granted approval to Sotorasib.
ScienceEurekAlert

Protein-based vaccine candidate combined with potent adjuvant yields effective SARS-CoV-2 protection

A new protein-based vaccine candidate combined with a potent adjuvant provided effective protection against SARS-CoV-2 when tested in animals, suggesting that the combination could add one more promising COVID-19 vaccine to the list of candidates for human use. The protein antigen, based on the receptor binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2, was expressed in yeast instead of mammalian cells - which the authors say could enable a scalable, temperature-stable, low-cost production process well suited for deployment in the developing world. In a study by Maria Pino and colleagues, the adjuvant - a TLR7/TLR8 agonist named 3M-052, formulated with alum - substantially improved performance of the vaccine compared with vaccine adjuvanted with alum alone, inducing stronger antibody and T cell responses in vaccinated rhesus macaques. The vaccine and adjuvant combination also significantly reduced the quantity of virus in the respiratory tracts of macaques challenged by infection with SARS-CoV-2, and reduced lung inflammation as well. Pino et al. vaccinated 5 macaques with the RBD protein and the 3M-052/alum adjuvant and another 5 with the RBD protein and alum alone, each at 0, 4, and 9 weeks; they also included 5 unvaccinated macaques as controls. The vaccine and adjuvant combination induced more neutralizing antibodies with higher binding affinity for the virus RBD and also enhanced CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses compared with the alum-only formulation. About one month after the third round of vaccinations, the researchers then infected the macaques with SARS-CoV-2, and noted the macaques vaccinated with the novel adjuvant formulation showed a reduced viral load in their nasal mucus and lung fluid, as well as fewer inflammatory cytokines in their plasma.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Breakthrough treatment could improve the immune system's ability to destroy cancer cells

New research has identified potential treatment that could improve the human immune system's ability to search out and destroy cancer cells within the body. Scientists have identified a way to restrict the activity of a group of cells which regulate the immune system, which in turn can unleash other immune cells to attack tumors in cancer patients.

Comments / 0

Community Policy