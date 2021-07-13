Keeping the world up to date on irritable bowel syndrome research in China

Limited evidence is available on apparent temperature (AT) and hospital admissions for acute cardiac events. We examined the associations of AT with admissions for acute cardiac events and acute coronary syndrome (ACS), and explored the effect difference between ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) and non-ST-elevation myocardial infarction ACS (NSTE-ACS). Poisson regression with distributed lag non-linear model was applied to examine the temperature-lag-admission associations. Stratified analyses were performed by gender and age-groups for acute cardiac events. A total of 11,657 acute cardiac events admissions were collected from hospital-based chest pain centers in Beijing, during 2017–2019. The single day effect of low AT (− 11 °C, 2.5th percentile) appeared on the 2nd day and persisted until the 11th day, with estimated relative risk (RR) ranging from 1.44 (95% CI: 1.159, 1.790) to 1.084 (95% CI: 1.022, 1.150) for acute cardiac events and from 1.034 (95% CI: 1.010, 1.059) to 1.006 (95% CI: 1.000, 1.011) for ACS. The single day effect of high AT (34 °C, 97.5th percentile) was only observed on the current day. The cold effect on acute cardiac events was more pronounced among female and older patients. The cumulative effect of high AT on STEMI admissions and low AT on NSTE-ACS reached a peak RR peak of 2.545 (95% CI: 1.016, 6.375) and 3.71 (95% CI: 1.315, 10.469) on lag 0–6 days, respectively. Both high and low ATs were associated with increased risk of acute cardiac events and ACS admissions. STEMI admissions may be more sensitive to high AT while NSTE-ACS to low AT.