All-Star Game Lineups: Where Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers Are Batting

By Justin Leger
nbcboston.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere Bogaerts, Devers are batting in AL All-Star lineup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The 2021 MLB All-Star Game has the potential to be an instant classic. Both the American League and the National League rosters are loaded with must-see talent. That especially goes for Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani, who will be the AL starting pitcher and then lead off as the designated hitter.

Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

2 trades Red Sox can make to bury the Yankees in AL East race

If the Boston Red Sox want to continue to push the New York Yankees down the AL East standings, they should consider making these two moves at the trade deadline. The Boston Red Sox are enjoying quite a bit of success during the first half of the 2021 season. With manager Alex Cora back in the dugout, the Red Sox now sat in first place in the AL East with a 47-31 record entering Monday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Sure, the Red Sox are in first place, but look at what they have done to the rival New York Yankees thus far.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox rumors: 4 first base upgrades to target at MLB Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox are sitting pretty on top of the American League East with only a couple of glaring weaknesses of concern. One of those areas in need of an upgrade is first base where top prospect Bobby Dalbec is struggling with consistency at the plate and the team has been unlucky with anyone else they have tried at the position.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Trevor Story: Boston Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts ‘is so underrated it’s unbelievable’

DENVER — Colorado Rockies star shortstop Trevor Story said he wishes he could see Xander Bogaerts play more. “The AL/NL kind of keeps us apart, but man, he’s so underrated it’s unbelievable,” Story said before the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game here at Coors Field on Monday. “He’s such a good player on both sides of the ball. I appreciate just the way he goes out there every day and posts every day. It feels like he’s getting an extra-base hit every day. He’s just a really productive player. And he’s good for the game.”
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Red Sox, Mets Pitcher To Retire After 2021

In 2006, the Boston Red Sox paid a king’s ransom for the right to sign Daisuke Matsuzaka, a superstar in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, but he continued to play professional baseball. At the end of this season, he will hang up his glove.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox News: Rafael Devers wants to stay in Boston for the long-term

Rafael Devers doesn’t want to leave the Red Sox anytime soon. It’s All-Star Week and the Red Sox made sure to have their presence felt in Denver. With five players participating in the Midsummer Classic they have more representatives than any other team. One of the biggest names that Boston sent to Coors Field is Rafael Devers and he has the most to earn from a good showing. While he isn’t due for free agency anytime soon, he’s in the arbitration process and his future could be determined with one contract offer.
MLBnbcboston.com

Thursday's Red Sox-Yankees Game Postponed Due to COVID-19 Issue

Red Sox-Yankees postponed due to COVID-19 issue originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jarren Duran's anticipated MLB debut will have to wait at least another day. Thursday night's game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees has been postponed due to a COVID-19 issue, the league announced in the following press release:
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: J.D. Martinez, Matt Barnes, Xander Bogaerts

There were a lot of reasons the Red Sox struggled in 2020, but J.D. Martinez’s disappearance at the plate was a major one. That’s something Martinez has rectified this season. (Christopher Smith; MassLive) Matt Barnes secured the bag, so Devan Fink examined the contract details and took at look at...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Xander Bogaerts Out Of Red Sox Lineup Vs. Yankees With Sore Wrist

Not everyone on the Boston Red Sox enjoyed a relaxing vacation this week, as five members of the team participated in All-Star festivities. Alex Cora plans to try and give those position players a small break to make up for it in the near future. But Xander Bogaerts, who is out of the lineup Saturday against the Yankees, is dealing with a left wrist issue.
MLBnbcboston.com

Timing Seems Right for Red Sox to Roll the Dice With Jarren Duran

Tomase: Timing seems right to roll the dice with Duran originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Almost exactly seven years ago, a Red Sox prospect completed a meteoric rise from fifth-round pick to top prospect when he received a call to pack his bags, hop a plane, and head to New York -- thus beginning the Mookie Betts era in Boston.
MLBnumberfire.com

Boston's Xander Bogaerts receives Saturday off

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the New York Yankees. Bogaerts will rest against Boston's division rivals after Enrique Hernandez and Jarren Duran were chosen as Saturday's starting shortstop and center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 262 batted balls this season, Bogaerts...
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Alex Cora, Chris Sale, Xander Bogaerts

Dropping two out of three to the Yankees was not what the Red Sox wanted coming out of the All-Star break. How they respond going forward will be critical. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic) The Yankees series wasn’t the only one that hasn’t gone the Red Sox’s way of late. It’s...
MLBnumberfire.com

Xander Bogaerts batting cleanup for Boston Sunday

The Boston Red Sox will start Sunday's game against the New York Yankees with Xander Bogaerts at shortstop. Bogaerts will take over shortstop duties and bat cleanup for the Sox Sunday, while Enrique Hernandez moves to second base, Christian Arroyo switches to first base, and Bobby Dalbec moves to the bench.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Ropes pair of doubles

Bogaerts went 2-for-3 with two doubles in a 9-1 loss to the Yankees on Sunday. Bogaerts tagged New York starter Jameson Taillon for doubles in the fourth and sixth, but Boston was unable to capitalize on either scoring opportunity. He was lifted for pinch hitter Michael Chavis in the eighth which would normally be concerning given Bogaerts has been dealing with a sore wrist of late, though the replacement could have been precautionary due to Sunday's blowout.
MLBdarnews.com

Rafael Devers homers twice, Red Sox beat Yankees 6-2

BOSTON (AP) -- Rafael Devers hit two home runs, including a go-ahead blast in the fifth inning, to help the Boston Red Sox best New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole for the second straight time at Fenway Park in a 6-2 victory Friday night. Devers followed his two-run with a...

