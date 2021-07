BOULDER, Colo., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBI) ("Brickell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases, today announced that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC under which the underwriter has agreed to purchase on a firm commitment basis 8,064,517 shares of common stock of the Company at a price to the public of $0.62 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the public offering is expected to occur on or about July 22, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.