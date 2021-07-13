Marketing Briefing: ‘A real competition for talent’: 4A’s CEO Marla Kaplowitz on agencies getting back to offices and more

This summer, many marketers and agency execs have been aiming to figure out what a return to normal — whatever that means — looks like in practice. Part of getting back to normal for some is getting back to offices, but doing so comes with its own hurdles. To get a sense of how agencies are managing this as well as vaccination policies and talent challenges, Digiday caught up with 4A’s CEO Marla Kaplowitz. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.