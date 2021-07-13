Construction Notice: Bridge replacement over Swiss Creek in Croghan aimed to start July 26; detour will be in place
CROGHAN- The New York State DOT says those who travel State Route 126 through the town of Croghan should prepare for an upcoming detour. This news develops amidst an approaching bridge replacement project over Swiss Creek, the DOT says. In addition, a culvert just to the West of Swiss Creek will be rehabilitated as a part of the project, officials clarified.flackbroadcasting.com
