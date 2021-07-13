Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Thinking About My Baby: Does Paternity Leave Affect Performance?

By Jeremy T. Raff
fangraphs.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs an ardent follower of the Baltimore Orioles, I’ve experienced a lot of bad baseball over the past few years, and one specific bit of bad baseball caught my eye recently. On April 5th, Shawn Armstrong returned from the paternity list after his wife gave birth just a few days before. He was continually demolished over the next week, giving up six earned runs in two innings of relief. He wasn’t getting too unlucky either, even if his FIP (20.12) was below his ERA (27.00).

community.fangraphs.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Armstrong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paternity Leave#Injured List#The Baltimore Orioles#Fip#Baseball Prospectus#Era#Hitters#Dfa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBTMZ.com

MLB Fan Suffers Bloody Gash After Getting Hit By Violent Punches During Mariners Game

A fan at a Seattle Mariners game left the ballpark this weekend with a gnarly gash on his forehead ... after he took two HUGE punches to the face during a fight in the stands. The wild scene was all captured on video during the Mariners' game Friday night against the Oakland A's ... when two fans got into an argument that turned violent.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
Kidsfangraphs.com

Baseball Needs More Kids Movies

A story recently emerged that captured the hearts of even the stoniest baseball fans. On June 19, a little girl named Abigail attended her first major league game in Cincinnati and was over the moon to get to see her hero, Joey Votto, in action. But as fate would have it, Votto was ejected in the first inning, leaving young Abigail devastated; a photo of her forlorn face, eyes brimming with tears, made the rounds on Twitter. Soon enough, though, she had a signed ball in her hands, and later that same week, she returned to the park and got to meet Votto in person. A photo of her beaming expression might best summarize the whole experience:
MLBfangraphs.com

Poll 2021: Which Group of Pitchers Performs Better?

Since 2013, I have polled you dashingly attractive readers on which group of pitchers you think will post the better aggregate ERA post all-star break. The two groups were determined based on ERA-SIERA disparity, pitting the overperformers versus the underperformers during the pre-all-star break period. I came up with this...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Danny Coulombe: Back from paternity leave

The Twins reinstated Coulombe (personal) from the paternity list ahead of Monday's doubleheader with the White Sox. Reliever Beau Burrows was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul to clear a spot on the active roster for Coulombe, who was away from the team for two days to observe the birth of his second son, Thomas. Since being called up from St. Paul in late June, Coulombe has posted a 1.13 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across eight innings out of the bullpen.
Baseballfangraphs.com

The Sleeper and the Bust Episode: 954 – Four Rebound Power Hitters

The latest episode of “The Sleeper and the Bust” is live. Support the show by subscribing to our Patreon!!. As usual, don’t hesitate to tweet us or comment below with fantasy questions. You can show your support to Fangraphs by becoming a member! With a standard $20 membership, you help...
MLBfangraphs.com

Matt Wisler on Learning and Developing His Signature Slider

——— Matt Wisler: “I’d say I learned [a slider] in high school. I’d always thrown a curveball growing up — from when I was 11 or 12 — and then around sophomore year I started throwing a slider. It was honestly more like a different variation of a curveball, though. It was just a little bit different spin.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Amir Garrett: Away on paternity leave

Garrett was placed on the paternity list Friday. Players typically miss three days for paternity leave. If that's the case with Garrett, he'll miss the weekend series against the Cardinals but will return for Monday's game against the Cubs.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Padres place RHP Craig Stammen on paternity leave list

The San Diego Padres placed right-hander Craig Stammen on the paternity leave list on Tuesday. In a corresponding move, the Padres recalled right-hander Miguel Diaz from Triple-A El Paso. Stammen, 37, can remain on the paternity list for up to three games. In 42 games -- one start -- this...
MLBfangraphs.com

Effectively Wild Episode 1719: The Derby and the Draft

Ben Lindbergh and Meg Rowley banter about Rob Manfred teasing a possible permanent reprieve from zombie runners and seven-inning doubleheaders, react to Monday’s Home Run Derby and outpouring of appreciation for Shohei Ohtani, and lament Ronald Acuña Jr.’s season-ending injury (and assess the state of the Braves). Then (45:46) they bring on FanGraphs Lead Prospect Analyst Eric Longenhagen and National Writer Kevin Goldstein to break down the amateur draft, touching on the Pirates’ surprising first-overall pick, the best player picked, draft-day maneuvering, players who fell further than expected, how to break news about the next players picked, teams with “types,” the best and most eyebrow-raising team approaches, the Angels’ no-hitter draft, the draftees who’ll make the majors fastest, the potential two-way players, the oldest player ever drafted, the impact of the late draft date, the future of the draft, standouts at the Futures Game, and more.
MLBchatsports.com

Luis Castillo is amazing, and teams want amazing pitchers

You know the drill well by this point. Small budget team either struggles to win, or struggles to keep their payroll in check while squeezing out the wins they can. Major League Baseball is a monopoly, mind you, and there are only 30 franchises out there, meaning the total market for impact players is pretty well fixed. As a result, the teams with resources to shop are always, always shopping, with some able to afford the Maseratis or the Gucci handbags more than some of their peers.
MLBfangraphs.com

Javier and Valdez, High and Low

If you’re a baseball nerd like me, you’ve likely seen this graph (or a variation of it) before:. Yep, it’s an illustration of how launch angle affects wOBA. And Tango’s iteration, like many others, is told through the hitter’s perspective. That makes sense – we seldom think about launch angle with respect to pitchers, since it’s trickier for them to control the contact they allow. We do know in a broad sense that there are groundball pitchers and fly ball ones, hence why metrics like xFIP and SIERA remain relevant.
MLBchatsports.com

Bob Melvin perfectly fine if Oakland A’s stand pat

Jul 18, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin (6) sits in the dugout before the game against the Cleveland Indians at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports. The Oakland A’s are going to be one of the more fascinating teams at the trade deadline. While...
MLBallfans.co

Max Muncy will miss the Rockies series on paternity leave

The Dodgers on Friday will place first baseman Max Muncy on the paternity list to be with his wife Kellie for the birth of the couple’s first child. The infielder will miss the three-game series against the Rockies. “Max is going to have a baby tomorrow,” manager Dave Roberts said...
MLBfangraphs.com

The ZiPS Projections Midpoint Roundup of Triumph and Shame: The Players

As we’ve passed both the literal midpoint of the season (1,215 games) and the philosophical one (the All-Star Game), it’s time to look back at the sample-size-fueled joy and sadness of the best and worst individual player projections for the first half. Projecting this season was particularly tricky for the obvious reason that the 2020 season was only 60 games and there was no minor league season at all. There’s not really much you can do to compensate for the lack of data; in the end, you’re likely to be less accurate no matter your approach. This isn’t as big a deal when it comes to the team projections, where there are enough players that you just hope the mistakes aren’t all in the same direction, but it can matter when you’re talking about a single player. (In hindsight, it makes me happy I never needed to project the 1995 season using replacement players, if that had actually happened.)
MLBdailydodgers.com

Max Muncy returns from paternity leave, Sheldon Neuse optioned

The Dodgers will be getting arguably their best bat back for their series against the Giants, as Max Muncy returned from his paternity leave on Monday. In the move, LA optioned Sheldon Neuse back to Triple-A. After Thursday's game, Muncy traveled to Arizona to be with his wife while they welcomed their first child to the world. Everyone, meet Sophie Kate!
NBAsportswar.com

What does everybody think of that event?

First of all, calling it 3"ex"3 is pretty stupid. Have you ever played three on three and had anybody call it 3X3? It doesn't even make any sense. 3X3 is 9. What does that have to do with a three on three game?. I have just watched a few minutes...
Baseballfangraphs.com

Scott Barlow, Aaron Nola, and Nick Sandlin on Crafting Their Curves and Sliders

——— Scott Barlow, Kansas City Royals. “I have both a slider and a curveball. I’ve started to integrate the curve a lot more, whereas in the past it was a lot of sliders. It still kind of is. But they kind of work hand-in-hand, and because I’ve thrown the slider so much in the past, my curveball is probably the better story. It’s been a big learning curve as far as when to throw it.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Faces playing time squeeze

Vaughn started in left field and went 1-for-4 with a double in Sunday's 3-1 win over Milwaukee. Vaughn has been playing regularly in left field, but that's about to change with Monday's pending return of Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) from the 60-day injured list. Vaughn, whose bat was quiet early in the season, is swinging the bat much better recently, slashing .351/.373/.636 over the last 22 games. White Sox manager Tony La Russa told Andrew Wagner of MLB.com that he doesn't believe Jimenez's return would "take at-bats away from" Vaughn, which likely means he'll be the primary designated hitter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy