Stacey Woehrle nominated to State Board of Investment

By South Cook News
southcooknews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStacey Woehrle was nominated in the Senate to be a member of the State Board of Investment on Monday, May 28, according to the official Illinois General Assembly website. Senate rules state that any nomination must be submitted by an Appointment Message from the legally designated appointing authority for the position in question. The Appointment Message is controlled by the chairperson of the Executive Appointments Committee as the primary and exclusive sponsor. It is then assigned to the Executive Appointments Committee.

