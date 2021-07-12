Cancel
Frontenac, MO

Billy Stephenson, 71, Frontenac

columbusnews-report.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilly Ray Stephenson, 71, of Frontenac, died Monday, July 5, 2021. Born August 16, 1949 in Pittsburg, Billy was the son of Willard Stephenson and Edith Geraldine Tipton Stephenson. Billy worked as a boiler maker and iron worker belonging to Iron Workers Union. Billy is survived by four daughters, Amy Puffinbarger, of Weir, Tressie Gates (husband, John), and Jenny Stephenson, both of Frontenac and Stormy Affolter (husband, Mark), of Webb City, Mo.; two brothers, Keith Stephenson, of Leavenworth and Gary Stephenson, of Atchison; and sister, Kathleen Carnes, of Pittsburg.

www.columbusnews-report.com

