Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Fun Teaser Trailer for Pixar's New Giant Red Panda Movie 'Turning Red'

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Let the fun begin…!" Pixar has revealed the first teaser trailer for the next original animation project called Turning Red, marking the feature directorial debut of Chinese-Canadian filmmaker Domee Shi. She also directed the beloved Pixar short film Bao, which played in front of Incredibles 2 in 2018, and later won an Academy Award as well. Here's the concept for this: a 13-year-old girl turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited. Which is, apparently, all the time! Beyond that, we're not sure where the story is going. Sandra Oh voices Mei Lee's protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming. And Rosalie Chiang voices Mei Lee, the girl at the center of the film. Of course, this is a hilarious and badass first look, especially with the Backstreet Boys song "Larger Than Life". Ha! What a fun introduction to this original Pixar movie.

www.firstshowing.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Panda#Giant Panda#Disney Pixar#Turning Red#Chinese Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Pixar
Country
China
Related
ComicsArs Technica

It’s a mad, mad multiverse as Marvel drops first trailer for What If…?

All our favorite MCU characters are back in animated form—plus a few more obscure players—in the first trailer for What If...?, a forthcoming series on Disney+ in which key events in the main timeline play out differently, "creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities." It's part of the MCU's Phase Four, in which this multiverse will clearly play a pivotal role.
MoviesPosted by
B100

‘Turning Red’ Teaser: Pixar’s Latest Looks Extremely Bearable

What if Bruce Banner was actually a shy young girl? And what if instead of turning into the Hulk when she got mad, she transformed into a giant red panda?. That appears to be the elevator pitch for Turning Red, the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios and director Domee Shi, who won an Oscar for her recent Pixar short “Bao.” The first Turning Red teaser is here, and it features Rosalie Chiang as 13-year-old Mei Lee, who becomes so embarrassed by her mother (Sandra Oh) that she can’t help but become... well, a big red panda. Later, when she calms down, she is able to turn back into a human. But only briefly. Watch the trailer below:
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Turning Red Trailer, Poster and Images Revealed by Disney and Pixar

The Walt Disney Studios has revealed a first look at the upcoming, all-new original feature film Turning Red from Pixar Animation Studios. The film will hit theaters on March 11, 2022. The movie is directed by Pixar’s Domee Shi, who won an Oscar for her 2018 short film, Bao. Young...
Moviesthatshelf.com

Turning Red Trailer: Disney/Pixar’s Latest Is a Love Letter to Toronto and Canada

Disney and Pixar’s upcoming animated feature Turning Red is directed by Domee Shi, the Chinese-Canadian director behind the dazzling animated short Bao. So it makes sense that Disney/Pixar’s latest coming-of-age tale reps the city of Toronto harder than Drake on Canada Day. This gorgeous, animated adventure centres on a 13-year-old...
Comicsdarkhorizons.com

Trailer & Poster: “The Witcher” Anime ‘Wolf’

The first teaser trailer and poster have been released for the anime feature film “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf”. That film, which will premiere on Netflix on August 23rd, hails from Studio Mir (“The Legend of Korra,” “Voltron: Legendary Defender”) and focuses on Geralt’s mentor and father figure Vesemir.
Moviesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Turning Red’ Trailer: It’s All Fun and Games Until the Beast’s Unleashed

Pixar’s 2022 animated comedy Turning Red seems geared to make red pandas (an endangered species) super popular. The new trailer for the upcoming family-friendly film introduces Mei Lee, a young girl with an overprotective mom and a habit of transforming into a red panda when she’s stressed out. Why a red panda? I have no idea.
MoviesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Turning Red trailer, release date, cast and more

Pixar's upcoming film Turning Red posits an interesting question: what if anxiety took a very cuddly, but still shocking, form? Yes, we've seen Bruce Banner turn into the big, green Hulk, but it's time to meet Mei Lee, a 13-year-old who turns red when she gets excited. And, no, we're not talking about blushing.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

TURNING RED: Check Out The Fun First Trailer And Poster For Pixar's Next Wacky Animated Adventure

That's the tagline for Turning Red, the latest movie from Pixar. Directed by Domee Shi, who won an Oscar for her 2018 short film Bao (which is fantastic and currently available to stream on Disney+), it stars young actress Rosalie Chiang lends her voice to Mei Lee, a 13-year-old who suddenly “poofs” into a giant red panda when she gets too excited (which is practically always).
Moviesmobilesyrup.com

Pixar’s next film, ‘Turning Red,’ is really Canadian, eh?

Pixar has unveiled its next feature-length film, Turning Red, and it’s got some huge Canadian connections. To start, it’s being written and directed by Chinese-born, Toronto-raised director Domee Shi, who won an Oscar for her 2018 animated short Bao. Additionally, the film is set in Toronto and follows a teenager...
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Disney’s ‘Turning Red’ Is A Test For Pixar’s Theatrical Future

Turning Red will be, as of this writing, the first Pixar movie to get a conventional theatrical release since, egad, Toy Story 4 in summer 2019. To be fair, Pixar’s original Onward was supposed to get a business-as-usual theatrical run just before the pandemic upended the world, and Disney understandably rushed the film out to PVOD and eventually Disney+ where it served as a popular “missed it in theaters” flick during a year when most theaters were closed and most big movies were delayed. Soul went to Disney+ over Christmas, at least in territories where Disney+ is a thing, earning rave reviews and a Best Animated Feature Oscar for the occasion.
TV SeriesPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Every Marvel Character In the ‘What If…?’ Trailer

The What If...? comics were always fun because they had no rules. One month might imagine what would happen if the Punisher became Captain America, and the next could feature Doctor Doom as Doctor Strange. (This is not a hypothetical scenario; these are the concepts behind issues #51 and #52 of the ’90s What If...? comic.)
Moviesdisneyfoodblog.com

VIDEO: Go Behind-the-Scenes of Disney’s New ‘Jungle Cruise’ Movie

We’re just a few weeks away from the release of the long-awaited film Jungle Cruise in theaters as well as Premier Access on Disney+!. As if we weren’t already excited enough for the movie, Disney has released a new sneak peek of the film, including interviews with its stars!. You...
Moviesintomore.com

Is Pixar’s “Turning Red” Another Queer Allegory?

Fresh from “accidentally” telling a queer narrative in Luca that had viewers finishing the movie and saying “Holy shit, it was gay,” Pixar has dropped the first trailer for Turning Red. In just a minute and fifty seconds, the scenes starring Rosalie Chian as Mei Lee and Sandra Oh as her mother, Ming, managed to hit multiple notes that open it up for a queer read.
MoviesFirst Showing

First Teaser for Animated Film 'Titina' About a Dog on an Expedition

Meet Titina! Screen has released the first promo teaser trailer for an animation project from Norway called Titina, a story about a dog that joined an expedition in the 1920s. It's still in production and is expected to be completed sometime in 2022, for release in the fall next year in Norway. This teaser is being released as a Cannes Market promo to gain interest from international distributors. "It revolves around the adventures of real-life fox terrier called Titina, who gained celebrity status in the 1920s when she accompanied her master, the Italian aeronautic engineer Umberto Nobile, and Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen on an expedition to conquer the North pole in an airship. The adventure will be retold through her eyes as she becomes the first and last fox terrier to visit the North Pole, an environment to which she is wholly unsuited." This teaser also features a whale that she spots from the ship above. I'm already looking forward to seeing more from it.
ComicsFirst Showing

First Look Trailer for Awesome Japanese 'Star Wars: Visions' Animes

"I am happy I directed a Star Wars episode as my final work." Whoaaaa this looks incredible!! Disney has unveiled a first look teaser trailer for a new series of short films titled Star Wars: Visions - arriving this September. Everyone knows that George Lucas was inspired by Akira Kurowasa while making the original Star Wars movies. Disney has decided to finally go to Japan to let Japanese filmmakers tell their own Star Wars stories. Star Wars: Visions is a series of nine entirely original SW short films made by seven different anime studios from Japan. "Each studio will use their signature animation and storytelling styles to realize their own visions of the galaxy far, far away." It seems they gave them creative freedom to tell any kind of story any way they want, and the results are jaw-dropping, unlike anything we've seen set in the Star Wars universe before. Anime fans NEED to see this. The first look video is more of a promo with interviews and behind-the-scene glimpses, without any finished footage yet, but I cannot wait to view more of this already.
MoviesFirst Showing

Another Rad Trailer for Psychedelic Animated Adventure 'Cryptozoo'

"I dedicated my life to keeping Cryptids safe." Magnolia Pictures has released another official US trailer for the eccentric, psychedelic, wacky hand-drawn animated film Cryptozoo, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. This earned some rave reviews from various critics, mostly because it's insanely original and unlike anything you've ever seen before - the latest from the filmmaker behind the film My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea. As cryptozookeepers struggle to capture a "Baku" (a legendary dream-eating hybrid creature) they begin to wonder if they should display these rare beasts in the confines of a cryptozoo or if these mythical creatures should remain hidden and unknown. With the voices of Lake Bell, Michael Cera, Alex Karpovsky, Zoe Kazan, Louisa Krause, Angeliki Papoulia, Thomas Jay Ryan, Peter Stormare, and Grace Zabriskie. If you've been looking for movies that are unlike anything you have ever seen before - don't miss this one. Everything about it is unique and unforgettably mad crazy.
MoviesPopSugar

Blink and You'll Miss the Diabetic Kid in Pixar's Turning Red Trailer, but It Left a Major Impact on Fans

When Pixar released a trailer for its upcoming animated movie Turning Red, it received praise for how it's tackling the concept of anxiety — in the form of a 13-year-old girl named Mei Lee who transforms into a giant red panda when ever she gets overexcited — for young viewers. It's gotten positive press for being the studio's first feature film directed by a woman of color, Domee Shi, and it went viral for showcasing Pixar's very first Sikh character in the form of a friendly school security guard.
ComicsComicBook

Netflix Reveals First Trailer, Poster For Monster Hunter: Legends Of The Guild

Monster Hunter is one of the biggest properties created by the video game producers at Capcom, with last year seeing the arrival of the live-action movie starring Mila Jovovich that brought the monster-ridden world to the silver screen, and it seems like Netflix is also diving in on the video game franchise with an upcoming animated film. Using computer-generated graphics, Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild has released a new trailer and poster for the film that will arrive on the streaming service on August 12th, telling a new tale of the popular gaming universe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy