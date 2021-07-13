Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwich, NY

Official Trailer for Los Angeles Helicopter Pilots Doc Film 'Whirlybird'

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I loved the thrill of the chase." Greenwich Entertainment is soon releasing this fascinating documentary film titled Whirlybird, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Matt Yoka. Set in 80s and 90s Los Angeles, a couple revolutionized breaking news with their brazen helicopter reporting. Culled from the duo's video archive is an L.A. story of a family in turbulence hovering over a city unhinged. However, it's not just a film about a helicopter news crew, it's about so much more. It covers topics including the grittiness and reality of Los Angeles, the good and bad sides of it. How the media evolved into focusing on death and hate because it brought them more attention and money. And finally, one of the pilots transitioned later in life to a woman, which is also part of the story as well. They covered some of the city’s most dramatic events and changed breaking news forever. This is such a compelling story and the documentary takes us through an important part of Los Angeles history - I highly recommend giving this a look when it opens this August.

www.firstshowing.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwich, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoey Tur
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Documentary Film#Whirlybird#Greenwich Entertainment#Vod
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Movies
News Break
Documentaries
Related
Moviesramascreen.com

Official Trailer For Shudder’s Horror Film KANDISHA

Shudder has released this trailer for demonic horror film KANDISHA. From Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, best known for the cult hits INSIDE and LIVID. It’s summer break and best friends Amélie, Bintou and Morjana hang together with other neighborhood teens. Nightly, they have fun sharing scary stories and urban legends. But when Amélie is assaulted by her ex, she remembers the story of Kandisha, a powerful and vengeful demon. Afraid and upset, Amélie summons her. The next day, her ex is found dead. The legend is true and now Kandisha is on a killing spree— and it’s up to the three girls to break the curse.
MoviesFirst Showing

US Trailer for 'The Last Matinee' Uruguayan Horror Homage to Cinema

"Today, you may feel the Universe owes you. Nonetheless, someone else's sacrifice won't save you." Dark Star Pictures + Bloody Disgusting have revealed a new official US trailer for an Uruguayan horror film titled The Last Matinee. Not only is it a tribute to the spooky magic of watching horror movies in dingy, dark cinemas. But it's also a horror movie set inside an old cinema. This premiered at the Sitges Film Festival and at many other genre festivals last year, now opening in the US this August. The audience attending the last showing of a horror film in a small downtown cinema are terrorized by a murderer who begins to pick them off, one by one. The only person to notice that something strange is going on is the projectionist's daughter. The Last Matinee stars Luciana Grasso, Ricardo Islas, Julieta Spinelli, Franco Duran, and Pedro Duarte. This looks damn good, Uruguay seems to be offering some of the finest indie horror gems recently.
Louisiana StateFirst Showing

Alicia Vikander in Trailer for Justin Chon's 'Blue Bayou' Louisiana Film

"Are we getting kicked out?" "Nah, baby girl, I ain't going nowhere…" Focus Features has unveiled the first official trailer for Blue Bayou, the latest film from acclaimed Korean-American filmmaker Justin Chon, known for his other award-winning films Gook and Ms. Purple previously. This time around, Blue Bayou is premiering at the prestigious 2021 Cannes Film Festival playing in the Un Certain Regard category (his last two films premiered at Sundance instead). It's currently set for a limited release starting in September later this year. As a Korean-American man raised in the Louisiana bayou works hard to make a life for his family, he must confront the ghosts of his past as he discovers that he could be deported from the only country he has ever called home. Justin Chon stars with Alicia Vikander, Mark O'Brien, and Sydney Kowalske as Jessie. This is an impressive first look at this film, and I'm intrigued to see Vikander working with Chon this time, adding some extra gravitas to his storytelling. A must watch trailer - the song in this is perfect.
MoviesFirst Showing

New US Trailer for German Post-Apocalyptic Sci-Fi Film 'The Colony'

"For the many!" Saban Films has debuted a brand new official US trailer for a gritty sci-fi thriller titled The Colony, formerly known as Tides when it originally premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. This epic post-apocalyptic story is about a ship that crash lands on Earth in the distant future, when the entire planet has changed. The film "sends its audience on a breathless journey full of surprising twists and turns into a unique world in which humanity is about life and death." In the lead role as the astronaut Blake, who is left to her own devices and has to make a momentous decision, young star Nora Arnezeder. At her side, Iain Glen from "Game of Thrones", plus Sarah-Sofie Boussnina and Joel Basman. I originally caught this at Berlinale earlier in the year and I enjoyed it, but it's not really a great film. I wanted more out of it, but was surprised it turns into a Mad Max movie all over again. Still worth a look - check it out below.
MoviesFirst Showing

Another Rad Trailer for Psychedelic Animated Adventure 'Cryptozoo'

"I dedicated my life to keeping Cryptids safe." Magnolia Pictures has released another official US trailer for the eccentric, psychedelic, wacky hand-drawn animated film Cryptozoo, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. This earned some rave reviews from various critics, mostly because it's insanely original and unlike anything you've ever seen before - the latest from the filmmaker behind the film My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea. As cryptozookeepers struggle to capture a "Baku" (a legendary dream-eating hybrid creature) they begin to wonder if they should display these rare beasts in the confines of a cryptozoo or if these mythical creatures should remain hidden and unknown. With the voices of Lake Bell, Michael Cera, Alex Karpovsky, Zoe Kazan, Louisa Krause, Angeliki Papoulia, Thomas Jay Ryan, Peter Stormare, and Grace Zabriskie. If you've been looking for movies that are unlike anything you have ever seen before - don't miss this one. Everything about it is unique and unforgettably mad crazy.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Flee’ Trailer: Start the Oscar Buzz, This Animated Doc Is One of the Best Films of 2021

Sundance 2021 opened on a high note with the world premiere of Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s “Flee,” which Neon picked up the following morning in a deal worth a reported seven figures. The movie, named an official selection of the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, centers around an interview Rasmussen recorded with his friend, identified as Amin Nawabi. The interviewee recounts his harrowing life story, which Rasmussen brings to life through striking, evocative animation. The result is a riveting survival story that blurs the line between documentary and narrative filmmaking styles to exhilarating effect.
MoviesFirst Showing

Charlie Shotwell Puts His Family in a Hole in 'John and the Hole' Trailer

"This is your life, John. This is what you want to do. This could be who you are." IFC Films has unveiled the first official trailer for the chilling low-key drama John and the Hole, which originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. This received some rave reviews out of Sundance, and was initially select as part of the 2020 Cannes Film Festival line-up before it was cancelled. The pitch: a coming-of-age psychological thriller that plays out the unsettling reality of a kid who holds his family captive in a hole in the ground. Pascual Sisto's John and the Hole is a very slick, nuanced film about much more than just teenage angst, as there's layers upon layers of subtext regarding what he's doing and how it relates to the world we live in these days. Charlie Shotwell stars as John, who puts the rest of his family down into a hole in their backyard: Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Ehle, and Taissa Farmiga. This was one of the best films from Sundance and I'm very happy to be quoted in this trailer from my festival review earlier this year.
MoviesFirst Showing

Meet Three Māori Cousins from New Zealand in 'Cousins' Film Trailer

"Returns to your mountains…" Array has unveiled a new US trailer for a New Zealand film titled Cousins, which is soon getting an official Netflix release in the US this summer. Ava DuVernay's Array Releasing is proud to announce the debut of Cousins, directed by Ainsley Gardiner & Briar Grace-Smith. The film follows three Māori cousins—Mata, Missy and Makareta—who lead separate lives, yet are bound together forever. The story entwines the very different lives of three Maori girls, cousins, through tumultuous decades, after one of them is taken from her family and raised in an orphanage. Cousins' ensemble cast includes Rachel House, Tanea Heke, co-director Briar Grace Smith, Ana Scotney, Tioreore Ngatai-Melbourne, Hariata Moriarty, Mihi Te Rauhi Daniels, Te Raukura Gray, and Keyahne Patrick-Williams. Cousins is based on the novel of the same name, that's written by one of New Zealand's most prominent and celebrated authors, Patricia Grace. This looks wonderful - I'm glad it's finally getting release for US viewers.
MoviesFirst Showing

Trailer for New Zealand Nihilistic Thriller 'Coming Home in the Dark'

"I'm a magician. I make things disappear…" An international trailer has debuted for the New Zealand film titled Coming Home in the Dark, which originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The film has been praised as a "nihilistic morality thriller" and "nail-biting" tale of a family on a road-trip gone awry. A school teacher is forced to confront a brutal act from his past when a pair of ruthless drifters takes him and his family on a nightmare road-trip. Coming Home in the Dark stars Daniel Gillies, Erik Thomson, Miriama McDowell, and Matthias Luafut. From the looks of it, this is a very intense thriller that gets into some very dark places once it gets going. There are a lot of good films coming out of New Zealand recently and all horror fans should keep their eye on this one. Get a first look at the film below.
MoviesFirst Showing

Official Trailer for 'Stuntman' Doc Following Eddie Braun's Final Jump

"I will go out finishing what my hero started… Life's funny like that." Disney has launched the trailer for a documentary film called Stuntman, from director Kurt Mattila. This originally premiered at the 2018 Los Angeles Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award, but was never been released until this year. And it might be worth the wait - Stuntman will be streaming on Disney+ this month. The film follows professional stuntman Eddie Braun as he prepares for and attempts the most dangerous stunt in cinematic history – a recreation of Evel Knievel's Snake River rocket jump. With new music from rock icon Slash (featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators) and a score by Jeremy Zuckerman, this Stuntman film "straddles the line between documentary and non-fiction action film, offering a rare look into the entertainment industry's most dangerous and anonymous profession through the eyes of one of its renowned veterans as he risks his life for some of the biggest action stars in the world." Exec produced by Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia. It looks like a good story about a serious stunt-a-holic, with a focus on his rocket jump homage to his hero.
MoviesFirst Showing

Official Trailer for HBO's 'Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage' Doc

"We got off the bus and – 'something's not right.'" HBO is releasing this documentary in July this summer - check out the official trailer for Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage, made by doc filmmaker Garret Price (director of the Love, Antosha doc previously). How did an iconic celebration of harmony descend into mayhem? Woodstock 99, the first film in Bill Simmons' Music Box HBO series, examines how the festival collapsed under the weight of its own misguided ambition. This sounds much like the Fyre Festival some 20 years before the Fyre Festival. The film tells the harrowing and calamitous story of Woodstock '99, a three-day music festival promoted to echo the unity and counterculture idealism of the original 1969 concert, but instead devolved into riots, looting, and sexual assaults. Of course it did, because they were probably trying to make money not really put on a good show. This looks like one helluva doc about what went wrong & why.
MoviesFirst Showing

Official Trailer for Acclaimed 'Homeroom' Doc About 2020 Students

"When you've been treated so poorly by the people meant to protect you, you just give up." Hulu has finally unveiled the official trailer for an acclaimed documentary film called Homeroom, an exceptional profile of students going through the 2020 school year. This originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won an award for doc editing. It's also executive produced by filmmaker Ryan Coogler, originally from Oakland. Do not discount the voices of young people. Oakland High School's class of 2020 confronts an unprecedented year, as anxiety over test scores and college applications gives way to the uncertainty of a rapidly developing pandemic and growing demands for systemic change. This film is described in glowing reviews as a "compassionate, powerful, and often very funny look at a generation that will never be the same." This really does look like "history in the making," capturing a year unlike any other.
TV SeriesFirst Showing

Official Trailer for HBO Doc Series 'Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump'

"I love doing the news! It's like an addiction." HBO has debuted an official trailer for an amusing comedy doc series streaming this summer called Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump, another riff on the small town news gig. This reminds me of Breaking News in Yuba County or even "Reno 911!". Except that this is an actual documentary series - celebrating the can-do spirit, community pride, & unique personalities at an independently owned & run local news station. This almost looks like a Christopher Guest series, but it's all real. Amazingly. HBO's Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump offers "an entertaining glimpse into a scrappy, hardworking local news broadcaster looking to expand into a bigger market during challenging times. With warmth and humor, the series celebrates the can-do spirit, community pride and political diversity among the station’s charismatic and often humorous employees." This actually looks quite funny and wholesome.
MoviesFirst Showing

A Unifying Battle Cry - Official Trailer for 'Araatika: Rise Up!' Doc Film

"It's a universal dance across all the nations." Madman Films has released the first trailer for an Australian documentary called Araatika: Rise Up!, also going under the title (outside of Oz) The Fight Together. This is premiering at the Melbourne Film Festival coming up in the next few months, but no release is set yet. For Indigenous Australian rugby league players, a pre-game "unity dance" is an important step towards celebrating their cultures and combating entrenched racism. A group of NRL greats got together to invent a new pre-game ceremony, initially a response to the Maori Haka, but also to celebrate Aboriginal cultures, and counter racism in rugby league. They now want to use that dance to change the hearts and minds of all Australians. "Featuring several NRL greats, prominent First Nations figures like Stan Grant and Adam Goodes, and the Bangarra Dance Theatre, Araatika: Rise Up! is the story of one man's determination and a spirited call-to-arms to stand behind Indigenous Australia." This sounds fantastic! And for those who don't know much about Australian sports, this'll make a great double feature with The Australian Dream. Enjoy.
Los Angeles, CADeadline

Billie Eilish Concert Film ‘Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles’ Set For Disney+ Premiere; Watch The Trailer

Disney+ said on Thursday that the Billie Eilish concert film Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles will premiere on the streaming service globally September 3. The film, directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne, was shot at the Hollywood Bowl with Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic and will feature the Grammy winner performing every song in sequential order for the first time.
MoviesFirst Showing

New Trailer for Edgy Thriller 'Habit' with Bella Thorne & Paris Jackson

"Always did have a flavor for danger." Lionsgate has dropped a new trailer for a dark, edgy thriller comedy titled Habit, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Janell Shirtcliff. This film has dropped out of nowhere, not hitting any festivals or anywhere else before opening in August this summer. It definitely looks like a very Los Angeles film made by Los Angeles people for Los Angeles people. A street smart party girl gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out by masquerading as a Nun with her other BFFs to escape a L.A. drug lord. The Habit ensemble cast includes Bella Thorne, Gavin Rossdale, Libby Mintz, Andreja Pejic, Hana Mae Lee, Ione Skye, Aaron Diaz, Jamie Hince, Hayley Marie Norman, Alison Mosshart, with Paris Jackson and Josie Ho. This (obviously) looks all wild & crazy, and instantly forgettable, another of these mediocre crime thrillers that we're seeing too much of these days.
Visual ArtFinancial Times

Film and art meet in Los Angeles

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Collecting news. In Los Angeles, film and contemporary art meet mostly in the collections of movie stars. Leonardo DiCaprio has haunted art fairs and auctions to pick up work by Takashi Murakami and Jean-Michel Basquiat. The holdings of Brad Pitt extend to Banksy, Dom Pattinson and more. But beyond celebrity acquisitions, in California the two worlds rarely collide.
Los Angeles, CAA.V. Club

Los Angeles still rainy, now very CGI in the first trailer for Adult Swim's Blade Runner anime

Given the thoroughness with which Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner cribbed from the signs and signifiers of Japanese culture to create its Los Angeles dystopia—and how thoroughly that aesthetic has filtered back into art created on both sides of the Pacific in the intervening decades—it was probably inevitable that we’d get a Blade Runner anime at some point. And so it has arrived at last, with Adult Swim taking advantage of its time at Comic-Con@Home this year to debut the first trailer for Black Lotus, an animated TV series set in the ever-rainy Blade Runner universe.
MoviesFirst Showing

Teaser Trailer for Bill Simmons' 'Music Box' Doc Film Series on HBO

"One Sonic Series, Six Singular Films!" Time to open up the Music Box. HBO has unveiled a teaser trailer for a new collection of six documentary films debuting this fall on HBO called Music Box. Developed and produced by Bill Simmons, co-creator of the very popular 30 for 30 doc series on ESPN, this new Music Box series takes us back through music history with six distinct doc films. The first one already debuted this past weekend - Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage about the 90s music festival that turned into a complete disaster (watch the trailer here). There's five more films featured in the Music Box line-up, about: Alanis Morissette and her 1995 album Jagged Little Pill; rapper DMX and his "inner demons in the final years of his life"; beloved musician Kenny G and his musical brilliance; the untold story of disco master Robert Stigwood; and a look at the life of hip-hop star Juice WRLD. I'm always down for hearing crazy stories from the past, and digging into the lives of musicians to examine why they are so talented and so appealing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy