NEARLY A THIRD OF PETTIS COUNTY RESIDENTS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE

Nearly a third of all Pettis County residents have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to minutes from the meeting of the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force on Monday, July 12, Pettis County has now vaccinated approximately 32.4 percent of the population with at least one dose. According to the state’s website, 13,720 Pettis County residents have received one dose and 12,095 are considered fully vaccinated, which is approximately 28.6 percent of the population.