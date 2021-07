Did you know this week is National Moth Week? July 17 – 25, 2021, marks the tenth anniversary of National moth week. This program started in New Jersey but now has a global reach. The goal this year is to encourage young people, in particular, to observe and document moths. To that end, they have many resources and tips on their webpage at https://nationalmothweek.org/. In 2019, the South Carolina Botanical Garden participated in this worldwide event by hosting a Magical Moth night in partnership with the Clemson Entomology Club. It was so much fun that we hope to do it again next year.