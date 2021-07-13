Cancel
Maine State

Climate change expected to shift Maine’s planting seasons. It’s just a matter of when.

By Contributed
observer-me.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarmers and gardeners who feel like Maine’s growing season is changing are right. And soon, the state’s hardiness zones will reflect that. It’s just a question of when. “Our average annual temperature has increased by about three [degrees Fahrenheit] over the last century, and is expected to increase an additional two to three [degrees Fahrenheit] over the next 50 years,” said Ellen Mallory, extension specialist and professor of sustainable agriculture at the University of Maine.

