Climate change expected to shift Maine’s planting seasons. It’s just a matter of when.

Farmers and gardeners who feel like Maine’s growing season is changing are right. And soon, the state’s hardiness zones will reflect that. It’s just a question of when. “Our average annual temperature has increased by about three [degrees Fahrenheit] over the last century, and is expected to increase an additional two to three [degrees Fahrenheit] over the next 50 years,” said Ellen Mallory, extension specialist and professor of sustainable agriculture at the University of Maine.