Protecting gun rights is vital to our nation
Most of us who hunt in Maine are gun owners. Guns are a hunter’s tool, like a hoe for a gardener, or 7-iron for a golfer. The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, in my view, is the only shield that has kept the political left in this country from dispossessing us of our firearms and our hunting heritage. Part of the Bill of Rights, the Second Amendment was intended by James Madison and our Founders to give citizens an avenue of defense against a tyrannical Federal government.observer-me.com
