Protecting gun rights is vital to our nation

Currently the Senate is considering several bills which would ensure the right to vote for all Americans. This year alone, at least 389 bills restricting voting access have been introduced in 48 states, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. Many restrict early or mail- in voting which make it easier for elderly and working voters to have their voices heard at the polls. In addition, voters who live in urban areas often have to wait for hours to cast their ballot on election day. This is why it is vital to pass national voting rights legislation now. However, such legislation cannot pass without reforming or eliminating the filibuster, which is being used by Republican legislators to prevent voting rights legislation and many other vital reforms from passing.