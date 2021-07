You may be familiar with Penn State’s Beaver Stadium, Lion Shrine, and Old Main, but did you know the school also has the longest continuously running nuclear university reactor in the United States? That’s right, Penn State was chosen as the home to a nuclear reactor in 1955 by President Dwight Eisenhower when he created the Atoms for Peace program. This program intended to supply equipment as well as information about nuclear power to research institutions, hospitals, and schools around the world. Read more for a video of it starting up and additional information.