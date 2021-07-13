Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ supports NJPAC’s Capital Campaign, new arts and wellness initiative, with $3M grant
(NEWARK, NJ) -- The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) announced on July 13, 2021 that Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey has made a $3 million gift to NJPAC to support new arts and wellness programming both at the Arts Center and throughout Newark. The support comes through the company’s charitable arm, The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey.www.newjerseystage.com
