Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Jersey Stage

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ supports NJPAC’s Capital Campaign, new arts and wellness initiative, with $3M grant

Posted by 
New Jersey Stage
New Jersey Stage
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(NEWARK, NJ) -- The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) announced on July 13, 2021 that Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey has made a $3 million gift to NJPAC to support new arts and wellness programming both at the Arts Center and throughout Newark. The support comes through the company’s charitable arm, The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey.

www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

218
Followers
1K+
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website and a monthly digital magazine.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Education#Njpac#Capital Campaign#The Horizon Foundation#The Arts Center#Americans#Bipoc#New Jersey Stage#Horizon Bcbsnj#The Cooperman Center#University Hospital#The Arts Center S Board#Rwjbarnabas Health#Board Of Directors
Related
Posted by
New Jersey Stage

“A Good Day – A Concert of Musical Theatre Songs by Eric B. Sirota” To Take Place July 31st

(UNION CITY, NJ) -- The Park Theatre will open its doors again for a free concert on Saturday, July 31. “A Good Day – A Concert of Musical Theatre Songs by Eric B. Sirota” includes an open house, a re-opened Gallery at the Park, and a peek inside of the refurbishment project in process. The theatre and art gallery will open at 1:00pm, and the concert will begin at 2:00pm. Applicable NJ State COVID-related protocols will be followed and posted.
Posted by
New Jersey Stage

Ocean County College To Continue Successful Social Justice Series

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- Last September, Ocean County College launched what was intended to be a one-year series of interactive events, films and lectures dealing with social justice issues. In spite of the campus closure, events continued virtually, and the programming was so popular, the College will continue its Social Justice Series throughout the coming academic year.
Posted by
New Jersey Stage

Dance Returns To NJPAC

(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) is welcoming live, in-person dance back to its stage throughout 2021 beginning with a new production by the Latin and ballroom champions Maksim and Valentin Chmerkovskiy (ABC’s Dancing with the Stars). Celebrating its first New Jersey performance in over a year, Parsons Dance will return with its athletic ensemble work. In addition, the New Jersey-based Nimbus Dance will present the world premiere of Raucous Caucus Tango, a collaboration with Grammy Award-winning tango virtuoso Pedro Giraudo. In December, NJPAC brings back its popular holiday shows: the traditional “Nutcracker” performed by the State Ballet Theater of Ukraine followed by the NJPAC audience favorite, urban twist on the famous ballet, “The Hip Hop Nutcracker”.
Posted by
New Jersey Stage

Ocean Grove Concludes Summer Stars Classical Series With "A Grand Orchestra Finale" on July 29th

(OCEAN GROVE, NJ) -- The Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association (OGCMA) will conclude its popular Summer Stars classical series with “A Grand Orchestra Finale! on Thursday, July 29 at 7:30pm at the Great Auditorium in Ocean Grove, NJ. The program will include works by Beethoven, Handel and Mendelssohn, performed by Gordon Turk (organist) and the MidAtlantic Symphony conducted by Jason Tramm, with guest soloists Michelle Johnson (soprano) and Byung-Kook Kwak (violin).
Middletown, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Middletown Arts Center presents The July MAC Music Café Showcase on July 25

(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- The Middletown Arts Center presents the MAC Music Café | Outdoor Edition, an afternoon of live music performed by top-notch musicians, on Sunday, July 25th from 4:00pm-6:00pm. The singer-songwriters showcase features local talent Shotgun Bill Anania, Jim Crawford, Audra Mariel and Fire in the Garden. The concert will take place outdoors, on the MAC’s tented patio. Please check their website for weather-related changes. All safety guidelines will be followed. The event is free with a suggested donation of $5.
EntertainmentPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Trilogy Repertory Presents Neil Simon’s Rumors at Pleasant Valley Park

(BASKING RIDGE, NJ) -- As the first production in Bernards Township’s “Plays in the Park” summer series, Trilogy Repertory Company will produce Neil Simon’s comedy, “Rumors.” The show will run on July 30, 31, and August 5, 6, and 7, at the outdoor amphitheater at Pleasant Valley Park, Valley Road, in Basking Ridge, at 8:00pm each evening. The shows are free to the public, but donations to support this program, sponsored by the Bernards Township Department of Recreation, are gratefully accepted.
Princeton, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

West Windsor Arts presents "Across the Board: Garden State Watercolor Society"

(PRINCETON JUNCTION, NJ) -- West Windsor Arts Council presents “Across the Board: Garden State Watercolor Society” an in person and online exhibition of original fine art for sale from July 13 to August 27, 2021. The exhibit spaces will be at West Windsor Arts, 952 Alexander Road, Princeton Junction, NJ, with gallery hours by appointment, and at the new Whole World Arts in MarketFair Shopping Center, 3535 US-1, Princeton, NJ. The current hours of operation for this new location are Wednesday-Friday, 3:00pm-6:00pm and Saturday 1:00pm-4:00pm.
AdvocacyPosted by
New Jersey Stage

The New Jersey Arts and Culture Recovery Fund Awards $1.3 Million in Grants Statewide

(LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ) -- The New Jersey Arts and Culture Recovery Fund (NJACRF) has awarded $1.3 million in grants to more than 60 nonprofits across the state, as they work to recover from the devastating effects of the pandemic. This is the second round of grants awarded by NJACRF, which is hosted by the Princeton Area Community Foundation. Earlier this year, the fund provided $2.6 million in grants to more than 100 other arts, culture and historical nonprofits statewide.
Newark, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Symphony Orchestra announces outdoor parks concerts for August

(NEWARK, NJ) -- The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra has announced a series of outdoor concerts featuring music from composers across the Americas, with José Luis Domínguez at the podium. The Orchestra performs free concerts at Ocean County College in Toms River (August 18 at 7:30pm) and Branch Brook Park in Newark (August 26 at 7:30pm), and it returns to the Giralda Music and Arts Festival in Madison (August 28 at 5:00pm).
Theater & DancePosted by
New Jersey Stage

Katharine Pettit Creative-KPC to Collaborate With Black Mental Health Alliance For Virtual Dance Program On July 14

Katharine Pettit Creative-KPC, a dance company founded in 2016 to spotlight social injustices using dance as a universal language and changing minds by opening hearts through movement, will present “Transcend, Uplifting Their Voices” on Wednesday July 14 at 6:00pm. It a free virtual dance-centered program with the goal of promoting inclusivity and celebrating Black Trans, Non Gender Conforming and Queer Young Artists.
Princeton, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Café Improv Returns To Princeton On July 24th

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- For more than 30 years, performers have taken center stage at Café Improv, typically held on the 4th Saturday of the month at the Arts Council of Princeton, to have their music, poetry or comedy heard in public. It’s been 16 months since the last live Café Improv performance, and this month will finally mark their highly-anticipated return. The Café Improv crew will make their way back to the stage for a special edition outdoor performance on Princeton’s Hinds Plaza on Saturday, July 24 from 2:00-5:00pm. The performance is free and open to the public.
Morristown, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

MPAC Announces Free Arts in the Community Summer Concert Series

(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) has announced a series of free summer Arts in the Community concerts and events at various locations in Morristown. "After having to cancel this program due to the pandemic in 2020, we are thrilled to be able to bring a diverse lineup of artists to our community again for free concerts everyone can enjoy together," said Allison Larena, President and CEO, MPAC.
South Orange, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Cinema Lab to Reopen at The Village Cinemas at SOPAC Beginning July 22

(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- Cinema Lab, the new operators of The Village Cinemas at South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC), will reopen the five screen movie theatre on July 22, 2021 with preview pricing for all showtimes for a limited time to welcome movie-goers back to the big screen. The cinema is immediately open for private screening rentals. Since November 2020, the community has been without a movie theatre, and Cinema Lab with the SOPAC team, worked together to bring back major summer blockbusters to South Orange.
Montclair, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Montclair Orchestra Partners with Valissima Institute

(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- The Montclair Orchestra has announced that Valissima Institute has selected it as a partner for its pilot summer program. Designed for aspiring young female conductors, the two-week intensive will feature renowned conductors, including former New York Philharmonic Music Director Alan Gilbert and Karina Canellakis. The rigorous program provides an opportunity for elite pre-college female instrumentalists performing at the highest levels to experience conducting an orchestra under the mentorship of industry professionals.
Cranford, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

CDC Theatre presents "La Casita Feliz"

(CRANFORD, NJ) -- For 14 months the lights were dark at performance venues across New Jersey due to safety precautions throughout the pandemic. So, it was with great excitement that CDC Theatre in Cranford threw open its doors and presented LIVE Theatre again with its recent successful production of A Doll’s House – Part 2 in June.

Comments / 0

Community Policy