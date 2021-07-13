Cancel
Wilmington, DE

These Delaware Heroes Feed Their Communities With Meal Donations

By Sydney Kerelo
Cover picture for the articleLaunched during the COVID-19 pandemic, these four meal donation programs help feed Delawareans in need. JPMorgan Chase launched a donation program in November 2020 to provide monetary relief for minority-owned restaurants in Wilmington that have struggled throughout the pandemic, among them Carmen’s Kitchen, Grapes Real Jamaican Cuisine and Zoup. In addition, funds raised also went toward meals that were distributed to those in need in the community. Local organizations supported by Chase helped spread the word, expanding meal donations to such organizations as the Latin American Community Center (LACC), Downtown Visions, the Boys and Girls Club of Delaware, and local fire and police departments. The weekly relief efforts have helped feed over 1,200 people since the program launched.

