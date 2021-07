In Tucson, as in many smaller cities across the country, housing costs "have risen by nearly 27% over the last year, due in part to low interest rates and a pandemic-inspired influx of transplants from other states." Jessica Kutz reports that as the percentage of housing-burdened residents continues to rise, local leaders are looking to Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) as a stopgap for displacement. Often called "casitas," backyard cottages or other types of add-on units can increase housing stock and offer more affordable options for renters.