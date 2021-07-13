Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

French rush to get vaccinated after president's warning

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS — More than 1 million people in France made vaccine appointments in less than a day, according to figures released Tuesday, after the president cranked up pressure on everyone to get vaccinated to save the summer vacation season and the French economy. Some bristled at President Emmanuel Macron's admonition...

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Gabriel Attal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#France#French#Covid#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
South Africa
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
Worldarcamax.com

President Emmanuel Macron’s volte-face on mandatory vaccination puts French human rights on par with Saudi Arabia

PARIS – “I have said it, I will say it again: the vaccine will not be compulsory,” French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted on Dec. 27, 2020. In an interview on April 24, 2021, he reiterated: "The health pass will never be a right of access that differentiates the French. It should not be compulsory to access places of everyday life such as restaurants, theaters and cinemas, or to visit friends."
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

French Vaccine Appointments Surge After New Rule to Visit Bars

Almost one million French citizens booked appointments for their first vaccine dose after President Emmanuel Macron announced new COVID-19 guidelines to visit bars and cafes. Starting in August, anyone hoping to spend time in bars, cafes, or shopping centers will have to provide a “health pass” to show that they’ve been vaccinated or recently tested negative for COVID-19, Macron said. On Monday, the medical platform Doctolib announced there was “an absolute record” of new appointments made after Macron’s decree, with hundreds of thousands more appointments being booked on Tuesday. With the delta variant spreading fast, Macron called vaccination “the only path to return to a normal life.” It was also announced that COVID tests will no longer be free starting in the fall, unless prescribed by a doctor. New lockdown orders were not issued, however, with Macron stating that people will have to “live with the virus” at least through 2022.
Societybaltimorenews.net

French official's remarks on vaccines "racism": Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 12 (Xinhua) -- The remarks by a French official of not recognizing Russian and Chinese COVID-19 vaccines were "a hybrid of racism, imperial hegemonism and neo-Nazism," a spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry has said, according to an article published on the website of Russian media outlet Russia Today (RT) recently.
Worldcapradio.org

French Media Report President Macron's Cellphone Was A Spyware Target

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Macron has ordered an investigation into reports that his phone was on a list of potential targets for the Pegasus spyware. At least 15 ministers in his government also may have been spied on. Transcript. NOEL KING, HOST:. France's president, Emmanuel Macron,...
Public HealthPosted by
WGAU

In French Polynesia, Macron tackles virus, China's ambitions

PAPEETE, French Polynesia — (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron is visiting French Polynesia to showcase France’s commitment to the region amid concerns about the impact of climate change on the Pacific island territory, the legacy of French nuclear testing on its atolls — and most of all, growing Chinese dominance in the region.
AdvocacyPosted by
AFP

Frenchman's Tokyo hunger strike over 'abducted' kids in third week

A Frenchman on hunger strike in Tokyo seeking access to his children said an appeal from President Emmanuel Macron to Japan's leader had "changed nothing", as his protest entered its third week. Vincent Fichot, 39, says his two children were abducted by their Japanese mother, and he has been on hunger strike since July 10 in a bid to be reunited with his family. For two weeks, the former finance worker -- who has lived in Japan for 15 years -- has sat night and day outside a train station near the Olympic Stadium, where the opening ceremony for the virus-postponed Tokyo Games was held on Friday. Macron, who attended the ceremony with Paris set to host the next Olympics in 2024, held talks Saturday with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
Protestsharrisondaily.com

France: Macron calls for unity after anti-vaccine protests

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron appealed for national unity and mass vaccination to fight the resurgent virus, and lashed out at those fueling anti-vaccine sentiment and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
Public HealthPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

The Latest: Macron appeals for French unity in virus fight

PAPEETE, French Polynesia — French President Emmanuel Macron has appealed for national unity and vaccination to fight the resurgent virus, and lashed out at those fueling anti-vaccination sentiment and protests. About 160,000 people protested around France on Saturday against a special COVID-19 pass for restaurants and mandatory vaccinations for health...
EuropePosted by
AFP

Macron to discuss legacy of nuclear tests in French Polynesia

French President Emmanuel Macron was greeted with flower garlands and Tahitian dancers on the tarmac as he touched down Saturday night for his first official trip to French Polynesia. French officials denied any cover-up of radiation exposure at a meeting earlier this month with delegates from the semi-autonomous territory led by President Edouard Fritch.
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Rush for COVID Vaccines as French Government Tightens Screws

PARIS (Reuters) -Hundreds of thousands of people in France rushed to set up appointments to get vaccinated against the coronavirus after the president warned that the unvaccinated would face restrictions aimed at curbing the quick spread of the Delta variant. Unveiling sweeping measures to combat a surge in infections, Emmanuel...
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

France’s Vaccination Rush is sparked by new Covid rules.

France’s Vaccination Rush is sparked by new Covid rules. Following President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement of limitations on the unvaccinated, including required testing to enter restaurants, a record number of French individuals have made appointments for Covid-19 vaccinations. Following Macron’s televised speech on Monday night, the head of the Doctolib website,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy