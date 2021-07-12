Cancel
Poll: What’s the Best Brian Johnson-Era AC/DC Song? – Vote Now

By Lauryn Schaffner
Eagle 106.3
Eagle 106.3
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What's the best Brian Johnson-era AC/DC song? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!. Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the Week's catalog.

Eagle 106.3

Eagle 106.3

Texarkana, AR
Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas.

MusicAOL Corp

Founding Slipknot member and acclaimed drummer Joey Jordison dead at age 46

Joey Jordison, best known as the former drummer, co-songwriter, and co-founder of influential alternative metal band Slipknot as well as the guitarist for horror-punk group Murderdolls, has died, according to a statement released Tuesday afternoon by his family. “We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer,...
Musicwfav951.com

Flashback: AC/DC Releases ‘Back In Black’

It was 41 years ago Sunday (July 25th, 1980), that AC/DC released their biggest selling album ever, Back In Black. It was the band's first set without lead singer Bon Scott, who had died on February 19th, 1980 at age 33, after passing out and choking on his own vomit following a long night of drinking.
Musictimes-georgian.com

'For Those About to Rock' confirmed AC/DC's might

My first recollections of hearing AC/DC were from the period now considered the band’s heyday. “The Thunder from Down Under” as the Australian band was called, had achieved what few but all great rock bands do when faced with adversity. Having lost Bon Scott, their original lead singer, in early 1980, they enlisted British singer Brian Johnson from the band Geordie to fill the position. With their next release, they broke through with the mega-selling album “Back in Black”, still regarded by many as one of the greatest hard rock albums of all time, having sold over 50 million copies worldwide, reaching number four on the U.S. Billboard Album Charts in 1980, and even in 2021, ranking number seven on the U.S. Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart.
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

How to write an AC/DC song in 30 seconds

Turns out it’s not that hard to write an AC/DC song. Helpful. (Via DB) is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker. In his 30+ years in the music business, Alan has interviewed the biggest names in rock, from David Bowie and U2 to Pearl Jam and the Foo Fighters. He’s also known as a musicologist and documentarian through programs like The Ongoing History of New Music.
Music96krock.com

AC/DC’s ‘Back In Black’: Every Song Ranked from Great to Greatest

There are big albums, there are monster albums and then there’s AC/DC’s Back In Black, which in terms of grandness is like Godzilla on HGH. The landmark album turns 41 on July 25, but frankly, it feels weird attaching a number to a work like this. Why? Because it’s timeless. It’s never lost its sense of cool, nor has it really aged or become “dated.”
MusicRevolver

8 Best New Songs Right Now: 7/23/21

Here at Revolver, we're always on the hunt for new songs to bang our heads to — indeed, it's a big part of our jobs. With that in mind, here are the tracks released this week in deathcore, prog, black-metal and more that have been on heavy rotation at Revolver HQ. For your listening pleasure, we've also compiled the songs in an ever-evolving Spotify playlist.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

QUEEN, METALLICA, AC/DC And TOOL Make BILLBOARD's List Of Highest-Paid Musicians Of 2020

QUEEN, METALLICA, AC/DC, TOOL, KISS and AEROSMITH are among the hard rock and heavy metal artists who have made Billboard's list of highest-paid musicians of 2020. For QUEEN's No. 7 place at the summit, Billboard estimates the legendary band made $13.2 million, including $5.5 million from streaming, $5.3 million from sales and $2.4 million from publishing. AC/DC is in the 13th place with $10.1 million after streaming, sales and publishing earned them $4.3 million, $4 million and $1.8 million respectively. METALLICA raked in $9 million in 2020, $3.9 million of which came from streaming, $3.7 million from sales and $1.4 million from publishing, to come in at No. 18.
Concord, CABLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch EXODUS Singer's AC/DC Tribute Band AC/DZ Perform In Concord, California

AC/DZ, the long-running San Francisco Bay Area-based AC/DC tribute band featuring EXODUS singer Steve "Zetro" Souza and DEATH ANGEL drummer Will Carroll, performed last night (Saturday, July 17) at Vinnie's Bar And Grill in Concord, California. Fan-filmed video footage of the show is available below. In addition to Souza and...
Musichennemusic.com

AC/DC share story behind Witch’s Spell video

AC/DC are telling the story behind the making of a video for the “Power Up” track, “Witch’s Spell”, in a new audio package posted by the band. Angus Young, Brian Johnson and Cliff Williams can be heard detailing the production of the clip, which was directed, edited and animated by Wolf & Crow using band performance footage shot by Clemens Habicht for the latest song issued from the band’s seventeenth studio record.
KLAW 101

Poll: What’s Your Favorite New Country Song on the Radio in July 2021?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​
Musicwcsx.com

Black Sabbath: The Best 30 Songs From The Ozzy Osbourne Era(s), Ranked

Fifty years ago this week (September 18), the mighty Black Sabbath released their second album, Paranoid, in America. A bit tighter than their self-titled debut, which came out earlier in the year, Paranoid‘s title track became their biggest radio hit in America. The album also had “Luke’s Wall/War Pigs” and “Iron Man,” But the 41-minute album didn’t waste a second: it’s a perfect album.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

AC/DC Releases Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Making Of 'Witch's Spell' Video

Behind-the-scenes footage from the making of AC/DC's official music video for the song "Witch's Spell" can be seen below. The clip was directed, edited and animated by Wolf & Crow, with live action band footage production by Collider. "Witch's Spell" is taken from AC/DC's latest album "Power Up", which was...
Rock MusicRevolver

See Slipknot's Joey Jordison Fill in for Lars at 2004 Metallica Show

Beyond being a co-founder of Slipknot and a member of numerous other bands throughout his prolific career, Joey Jordison was also one of the most reliable hired guns in metal. The late drummer sat behind the kit on tours with Korn, Rob Zombie and Ministry, and he even had a brief stint as a fill-in for the almighty Metallica.
Musicvhnd.com

Billy Gibbons On First Van Halen Concert: ‘That Blew My Mind’

ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons said seeing Van Halen perform for the first time lived up to all of the hype and then some. Gibbons was a guest on Eddie Trunk’s SiriusXM show Trunk Nation recently. At one point in the interview the conversation steered towards Eddie Van Halen. Gibbons said he had heard all about Eddie’s talents, even had Van Halen’s 1978 debut album, but didn’t get a chance to see the band until years later. It was worth the wait, according to Gibbons.
CinemaBlend

Ozzy Osbourne, Queen's Brian May And More Pay Tribute To ZZ Top's Dusty Hill, Dead At 72

A rock and roll legend has died. Joseph Michael "Dusty" Hill, who many may know as one-third of the epic rock trio ZZ Top, has died at 72. The death was reported by Hill's bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard, who say the bassist passed in his sleep. Almost immediately following news of his death, tributes to Hill sprang up on the internet, with some big names in music – including the likes of Ozzy Osbourne and Queen's Brian May – and showbiz paying their respects.

