Do you want great deals at the drugstore? No problem. If you have 60 seconds and a smartphone, you can find the best bargains at major chains like CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens. For starters, you can rack up cash back by using the Ibotta app, which offers cash rebates on purchases from the biggest of drugstore chains and others. And if you sign up for the loyalty programs of the drugstores you frequent, you’ll land even more bargains.