A Place to Play and Serve

Serving in the military is a daily reminder that we are being trained to face a physical enemy, foreign or domestic. We subject ourselves to countless field exercises, rifle ranges and qualifications; skill development in land navigation and weapon proficiency. Oh, and don’t forget the basic skills to survive in an austere environment. Recently I have started using the military’s warfighting principles to apply to how we approach our spiritual lives. I am fully convinced that much like the physical battles we face regularly in our society and in the military, we also are facing a spiritual enemy that seeks to kill, steal, and destroy everyone it comes in contact with.