Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

A Place to Play and Serve

njhcn.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a perfect spring day — 13 months after we first closed our doors due to the pandemic — for families and their young children to get outdoors for some time to play together in the great outdoors, and begin to experience what post-pandemic life might feel like. Play...

www.njhcn.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Gardening#Bubble Soccer#Serve Together#Ymca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Relationships
Related
Fredericktown, MODaily Journal

Served with Compassion

Since serving its first meal in January of 2016, Compassion Cafe has grown from just five people showing up for dinner to serving 300 to 400 meals every month. Compassion Cafe offers a free meal to anyone in the community once a month. There are no forms, no requirements, just show up and enjoy a good meal with good company.
Clarksville, VAthenewsprogress.com

The Clarksville Lions Serving the Community

COVID-19 may have changed the way we lived over the past year, but the dedication of the Clarksville Lions to helping those in need remains as strong as it was when the Club formed its CHARTER, March of 1941. That’s 80 years of continued service to the community!. Lions are...
Wasilla, AKFrontiersman

Serving with Kids Kupboard

When I was young, my mother was always an active member of the community and served and helped those around us. She always had a project going—sewing for a play, making food for the PTA; we even adopted a grandma in our neighborhood and treated her as a real grandmother. When I was having a hard time in my life or sad or feeling sorry for myself, my mother would always tell me that serving would help me see my blessings and bless others.
Lifestyleboothbayregister.com

CMBG's Children's Garden: A place for play, learning

The Children’s Garden, in the northeast part of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, is flush with visitors in the summer months. This natural wonderland for children of all ages welcomes guests with the chimes of musical instruments, cacophony of laughter and fast-paced footsteps, and the faint echo of a loon or chickadee from the tree house.
Bowling Green, OHsent-trib.com

VIDEO: Called to serve - BG church serves free community meals

First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, serves its monthly drive-thru Community Meal the second Friday of every month from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. As part of FCC’s food mission, this community meal is free of charge and is offered to anyone who needs a meal. In addition to the meal, a variety of breads and pastries will be available via Bowling Green Christian Food Pantry. All are welcome.
CharitiesLaFollette Press

A DAY TO SERVE

Compassion Ministries, along with volunteers from Mission of Hope, served roughly 320 families during its food giveaway on Saturday. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If you have any problems then...
Housingmyprimetimenews.com

Healthy And Livable Communities: A Good Place For All Generations

“Healthy aging is the development and maintenance of optimal mental, social, and physical well-being and function in older adults. This will most likely be achieved when communities are safe, promote health and well-being and use health services and community programs to prevent or minimize disease.” —West Virginia Rural Healthy Aging Network.
Youngsville, PAWarren Times Observer

Protect And Serve

It was more than a casual bike ride on a beautiful day. Youngsville Borough Police Department hosted a bicycle rodeo on Saturday at Youngsville Volunteer Fire Department. “We had a pretty good turnout with over 20 mainly local children participating,” Chief Todd Mineweaser said. “The kids learned bicycle safety, completed an obstacle course and the officers took them on a ride through town. The officers taught the kids the proper riding lanes, arm signals and proper riding gear.”
MilitaryFairbanks Daily News-Miner

The power of serving others

Serving in the military is a daily reminder that we are being trained to face a physical enemy, foreign or domestic. We subject ourselves to countless field exercises, rifle ranges and qualifications; skill development in land navigation and weapon proficiency. Oh, and don’t forget the basic skills to survive in an austere environment. Recently I have started using the military’s warfighting principles to apply to how we approach our spiritual lives. I am fully convinced that much like the physical battles we face regularly in our society and in the military, we also are facing a spiritual enemy that seeks to kill, steal, and destroy everyone it comes in contact with.
Animalskentlive.news

Dogwalker suffers enormous blisters after brushing past giant hogweed

These are the horrifying burns suffered by a dogwalker after he brushed past a giant hogweed plant. The 56-year-old man had been walking his pet as usual through the Gatley Carrs area of Stockport when he felt a stinging sensation through his leg. In a matter of hours, the burning...
Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

I Survived a Childhood of Neglect

I rarely saw my parents. My father had left for work by the time I got up to get ready for school. My mother pushed me out the door at 8:45 with a quick peck on the forehead, admonishing me to hurry up and not be late for the 9 a.m. school bell.
EconomyPosted by
Amomama

Plumber Gets Humiliated By Two Arrogant IT Specialists - Story of the Day

Two IT specialists boast about their job and look down on a plumber for his profession. Not long after, the tables are turned, and they realize their mistake. It had been an exhausting day at work. Sam and Andy were standing in the line eagerly waiting for their evening coffee and cursing the people in front of them for taking too long with their orders.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mission Local

At Alnico, brunch is served!

Alnico opened up in the space last occupied, pre-pandemic, by Shabu House (and apparently they’re the same owners, because our first receipt still had that name on it.) But this is completely different fare, if with an Asian-fusion flare. They’re calling it a brunch pop-up, but I hope it stays and moves into dinner territory, too.
Tehachapi, CAtheloopnewspaper.com

Senior Center serves Tehachapi

The Tehachapi Senior Activities Center greeted the community with a soft opening on July 12. The Senior Center provides a safe and secure space where elders can share in nutritious meals, exercise and social activities with other seniors. In order for all the members to feel safe when they enter...
Laramie County, WYpinebluffspost.com

Serving as Honor Guard

Honoring our military veterans is done in many ways, and shown in many different forms. Flags, ribbons, patches and stickers display a form of thank you, pride in and a legion to our veterans. Yet the strongest and most enduring is that of the Honor Guard. The first known Honor...
Food & DrinksWright County Journal Press

Serve apple turnovers at summer gatherings

Celebrations are common in July. American Independence Day is celebrated each July 4th, and that momentous occasion lays the foundation for a month-long celebration of Americana. Since the United States first gained its independence from Great Britain, many things have been described as representing the best of American culture. Rock-n-roll...
DrinksBrainerd Dispatch

Monday Motivator: Healthy eating is key at every age

Every five years the U.S. departments of Agriculture and Health and Human Services release the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. The 2020-2025 edition is the first edition to ever provide guidance by stages of life — from birth to older adults. Healthy eating is important at every stage of life and it’s never too late or too early to eat healthy food options.
Public HealthBYU Newsnet

Y-Serve programs approved to reopen

Y-Serve programs are approved to reopen after being shut down for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization’s president, Miles Callahan, said Y-Serve has used the shutdown as a chance to reevaluate each program’s efficacy and safety. This process includes working with the BYU Department of Risk Management and Safety to come up with a checklist of safety measures each program must complete before restarting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy