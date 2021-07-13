Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Nordstrom and Asos say joint venture is a game-changer

By George Anderson
Retail Wire
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNordstrom announced yesterday that it has acquired a minority stake in Asos’ Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands. The joint venture will provide Nordstrom greater access to fashions that are popular with younger consumers and offer Asos a physical presence in the U.S. market. The deal builds on a relationship that goes back to 2012 when Nordstrom became the “exclusive distributor” of Topshop and Topman brands in the U.S.

www.retailwire.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordstrom Rack#Asos Ceo#Dtc#Urban Outfitters#Free People#Braintrust#Simon Properties#Authentic Brands#Topshop Topman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Walmart
Related
RetailPosted by
WWD

Jamie Nordstrom on Business, Anniversary Sale and Asos

July is typically the dog days for retailers — but not for Nordstrom. Nordstrom’s signature Anniversary Sale began Monday, and this year takes on greater significance, in light of the pandemic. The sale could very well mark “a milestone” in the trajectory of Nordstrom’s 2021 business, according to Jamie Nordstrom,...
Businesssmarteranalyst.com

Nordstrom Buys Stake in Asos Brands

Nordstrom (JWN) has acquired a minority interest in Asos brands Topshop, Topman, HIIT, and Miss Selfridge. It says the investment in these brands will not only help drive their growth globally, but will also set the stage for a broader strategic partnership with Asos. Nordstrom operates a network of more...
BusinessPosted by
Fortune

Nordstrom’s ASOS partnership is a retail coup

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Nordstrom has for years sought to attract younger shoppers to its upscale stores and replenish its base of customers, often with limited success. Now the company is banking on a deep, new partnership with e-commerce giant ASOS to find retail's holy grail: winning over shoppers in their twenties.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Nordstrom acquires minority interest in ASOS brands

Nordstrom Inc. acquired a minority interest in online fashion retailer ASOS PLC's Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands. ASOS will retain operational and creative control of the Topshop brands. Nordstrom has been the exclusive distributor of Topshop and Topman in the U.S. since 2012. Nordstrom would now have the...
ShoppingETOnline.com

Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale: Last Chance for an Extra 25% Off Clearance Items

Today's your last chance to score up to 75% off at Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale! Nordstrom Rack is already a hub for scoring discounted designer finds year-round. But every so often, the retailer also plays host to some of the biggest sales. Happening now is Nordstrom Rack’s seasonal Clear the Rack Sale, which features unmissable savings on everything from clearance handbags and shoes, to activewear and jewelry — making already great deals even better.
RetailPosted by
WWD

Five Indie Beauty Brands Launching in Walmart

Available at Walmart. Prices range from $6 to $24. Sharon Chuter is no stranger to forward thinking, having founded Uoma Beauty and the Pull Up for Change campaign. Her next frontier? Accessibility, which she’s aiming to address with a mass-market sister line to her first beauty brand. “My brand is currently hailed as inclusive, but anyone who knows me knows I’m gonna call even my own bulls–t,” Chuter said. “No beauty brand comes in every color, every lifestyle or any budget….I really wanted to create a space where everybody could actually feel welcome.”
Shoppinglionheartv.net

5 Easy Tips to Help You Shop Wisely at the Shopee 8.8 Mega Flash Sale

MANILA, JULY 2021 – If you’re an online shopping newbie, or maybe an occasional shopper who struggles to navigate e-commerce platforms, then you’re probably wondering what flash deals are. On Shopee, flash deals are limited-time price drops, available in limited quantities. In fact, you get some of the biggest discounts...
ShoppingDaytona Beach News-Journal

Keds is having a major summer sale with an extra 30% off all sale styles

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Whether you’re walking down the beach or strolling through town, your summer activities require a comfy pair of shoes. Luckily for you, Keds is here to help, offering an extra 30% off its entire sale section with deals on all sorts of prints and designs.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Xbox Series X/S Restock: Best Buy, Antonline, Walmart, Amazon & More Expected to Drop This Week – July 26-August 1

It’s another week for those waiting on an Xbox Series X/S restock – here are the retailers to watch from July 26-August 1. It’s the final week of July, and it’s been a strong month for those on the hunt for an Xbox Series X/S. However, with millions of fans still looking for their next-gen console, we’re happy to report that more drops are on the way!
Retailmodernreaders.com

Comparing PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTC:PMDKY) & Macy’s (NYSE:M)

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTC:PMDKY) and Macy’s (NYSE:M) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk. Analyst Recommendations. This is a summary of recent ratings...
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

The Best Of The Trouva Summer Sale, From £7 To £200

I’ve been buying a lot of presents recently. All my friends are summer babies so there’s been a double whammy of birthdays (2020’s celebrations as well as 2021’s), two cousins getting married, plus a family wedding anniversary. Usually the hunt for the perfect gift has me switching between endless tabs – homeware stores, gift shops, bookshops, beauty and fashion retailers – and bookmarking dozens of cool brands on Instagram and TikTok.
ApparelWATE

Trendy menswear for fall 2021

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When the weather changes, you not only want to prepare your wardrobe, you want to make sure you’re putting your best foot forward. Before you turn your attention to the jackets and sweaters that will anchor your wardrobe, start with...
Skin CarePosted by
TanyaFosterBlog

Brand Spotlight: The Ordinary

H E L L O and Happy Monday! Did everyone have a good weekend? Pete and I are out of town to a tropical destination this week. Let me just say, its a much needed break! Today we are going to take a look at a new skincare line that I recently discovered. The Ordinary is a fabulous brand that offers the same high-quality products as leading luxury skincare brands, but for a fraction of the cost. They pride themselves on creating clinical formulas with integrity. These products are anything but ordinary. They use the best ingredients that deliver real and noticeable results. The best place to get The Ordinary products is none other than Sephora. They even carry exclusive larger size bottles in all the best selling products.
RetailRetail Wire

Macy’s should have stayed local

Through a special arrangement, what follows is a summary of an article from WayfinD, a quarterly e-magazine filled with insights, trends and predictions from the retail and foodservice experts at WD Partners. When the Federated Department Stores’ merger with May Department Stores was announced on February 28, 2005, the deal’s...
New York City, NYchainstoreage.com

It’s all about the experience at Bed Bath & Beyond’s NYC flagship

Immersive experiences abound at Bed Bath & Beyond’s reimagined New York City flagship store. The two-level, 92,000-sq.-ft. store, in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, pulls out all the stops when it comes to creating unique experiences. The remodeled Bed Bath & Beyond location features an array of elements to attract shoppers — and engage their senses.
Makeupmusingsofamuse.com

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer is On Sale Today

If you’re a TeamTarte Member (sign up free and you should be able to unlock the sale) the original Shape Tape Concealer formula is on sale today for $14.50 and free shipping on orders of $40 or more. It should be on sale for everyone else tomorrow!. I’m surprised they...
Retailinsideradio.com

Remarkable Consistency Among Top Retailers In 2020, Despite Disruption.

For a year with as much turmoil as 2020, the National Retail Federation’s list of last year’s top retailers shows remarkable consistency. Walmart remains firmly ensconced at the top of the tally and Amazon continues in second place. The Top 100 roster, based on sales rankings for 2020, includes both...

Comments / 0

Community Policy