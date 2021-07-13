Nordstrom and Asos say joint venture is a game-changer
Nordstrom announced yesterday that it has acquired a minority stake in Asos’ Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands. The joint venture will provide Nordstrom greater access to fashions that are popular with younger consumers and offer Asos a physical presence in the U.S. market. The deal builds on a relationship that goes back to 2012 when Nordstrom became the “exclusive distributor” of Topshop and Topman brands in the U.S.www.retailwire.com
