Billings, MT

New Billings Grocery Store Opening Soon in Former Lucky’s

By Michael Foth
The former Lucky's Market building has been sitting empty since the store somewhat abruptly pulled out of the Billings market in early 2020. We wrote at the time the Kroger Company brand was also closing its Missoula location, as they shuttered 32 of their 39 stores in 10 states. I didn't shop at Lucky's very often, but I did enjoy their deli and buffet-style salad bar and lunch offerings. Their pizza-by-the-slice was one of my favorites and a great value. Now, a new grocery store is preparing to open in the same location.

