Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whitefish, MT

Whitefish Woman to Represent Team USA at the Olympics

By Ryan Nelson
Posted by 
107.5 Zoo FM
107.5 Zoo FM
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I won't lie - I really didn't think we would actually see the Olympics be held this summer! When they weren't able to hold the 2020 Summer Olympics because of the pandemic - I figured pushing the games to this summer would just be the first step in eventually throwing in the towel. Even as recently as last week there's been hurdles to overcome.....and I don't mean the actual hurdles that runners compete in. I'm talking about the latest obstacle in the plan to still hold the event - announcing that fans won't be allowed to attend the games because of a state of emergency being declared in Japan due to COVID-19.

1075zoofm.com

Comments / 0

107.5 Zoo FM

107.5 Zoo FM

Missoula, MT
992
Followers
3K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

107.5 Zoo FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
City
Whitefish, MT
Whitefish, MT
Sports
State
Montana State
Whitefish, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Heavirland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Summer Olympics#Against All Odds#Rugby#Nbc Montana#Montanans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Related
SportsPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Simone Biles Out of Team Competition at the Olympics

Simone Biles will not be competing in the remaining events in the women's gymnastics team finals, which were taking place Tuesday evening local time (Tuesday morning in the US). Biles struggled in the first vault event, scoring a 13.766 in the Amanar vault, which is the lowest score of her...
Montana StatePosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Huge World Record Paddlefish Caught in Montana With Bow and Arrow

Fishing has been pretty slow for me this year. I have not had much success landing fish. Yet, Montana has seen multiple state records broken this year. Back in May, the Montana state record walleye was caught on Holter Lake near Helena, and weighed 18.02 pounds. In March, a new state record longnose sucker was caught, weighing 3.42 pounds. In April, a Billings man broke the Montana state record for largemouth bass, with a catch weighing 9.6 pounds. And, lets not forget the enormous Montana state record brown trout, caught near Conrad, that weighed a whopping 32.43 pounds.
Montana StatePosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

In His Own Words: What it Means to a Montana Kid to Wear #37

It's undoubtedly the most bittersweet passing of Montana Grizzly football legacy jersey #37. As most Griz fans know, it was announced last week that senior linebacker Jace Lewis of Townsend, the Big Sky Conference preseason pick for defensive player of the year, will be turning in his #34 jersey, having been bestowed the honor of wearing #37. That jersey is passed down from the player who wore it last after their playing time is complete. But this year...well, this year.
College SportsPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Where Can You Watch the Griz Play in the National Spotlight This Season?

Whoa! This is pretty exciting stuff. The clock is counting down and we're actually getting ready for a real football season this fall. We don't need to spend much time revisiting the cluster that unfolded in 2020. But if your memories are fuzzy I'll give you the CliffsNotes version of Griz football last year: COVID-19 hits, there's still hope for a season, then there's no season, followed by plans of a shortened season, UM drops out of the shortened season, and the Griz finally play two meaningless games in the spring. So by the time early September rolls around - which is crazy to think is five weeks away - it'll be almost 2 years since the Griz played meaningful football.
Missoula, MTPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Check Out Lords of Dirt Racing & FMX in Missoula

Dirt racing featuring pro and amateur flat track racing along with Keith Sayers freestyle motocross is coming to the Missoula Fairgrounds on Sunday, August 15th! The show will close the final day of this year's Western Montana Fair and discount tickets are on sale now. Admission to the Fair is...
LifestylePosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Sign Up by Friday to Play Cornhole Tournament at Ogren Park

When it comes to something fun, it feels like Ogren Park has turned into the place to hold an event. Of course they play baseball there.....maybe you've been following along with the PaddleHeads and their claim to the best record in the league through the first half of the season. But thinking about all the other ways they've used the park over the last couple of years - they've had a concert, at least one beer festival, they've turned the field into an ongoing movie theater, done yoga sessions, and welcomed golfers to hit balls of the main concourse level. All of that, and I'm probably forgetting a thing or two on the list. What else can we figure out how to hold at Ogren Park?

Comments / 0

Community Policy